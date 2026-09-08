Dakota Johnson Has Dyed Her Hair 'Glossy Espresso'

What I love about changing seasons is the inevitable style transition that comes with it, be it an updated wardrobe, fresh manicure or new hair cut and color. With Labor Day behind us, Dakota Johnson is already tackling part of the equation, debuting a hair color that could best be described as a "glossy espresso."

A photo of Johnson with her updated hair color first appeared in Vogue (see it here), who spoke with Johnson's stylist, celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. Cunningham called the color "glossed espresso," which, writer Anna Cafolla explains, is "a richer tone that follows fall’s shift into deeper and more sumptuous color palettes."