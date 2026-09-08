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Dakota Johnson Has Dyed Her Hair 'Glossy Espresso'

New season, new hair

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 8, 2026
6:13pm
dakota johnson glossy espresso hair
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What I love about changing seasons is the inevitable style transition that comes with it, be it an updated wardrobe, fresh manicure or new hair cut and color. With Labor Day behind us, Dakota Johnson is already tackling part of the equation, debuting a hair color that could best be described as a "glossy espresso."

A photo of Johnson with her updated hair color first appeared in Vogue (see it here), who spoke with Johnson's stylist, celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. Cunningham called the color "glossed espresso," which, writer Anna Cafolla explains, is "a richer tone that follows fall’s shift into deeper and more sumptuous color palettes."

dakota johnson glossy espresso hair
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This is a change from her most recent dye job, as the Materialists actress previously made waves when she showed up at the TIME 100 gala back in April with honeyed highlights streaked through her normally dark chocolate-hued strands.

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Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID/Shutterstock

“I wanted this to feel like a true dark brown—rich, glossy and dimensional—but never like a flat, inky black,” Cunningham told the magazine. “The goal was depth you can see into, not a solid block of color. I layered different tones so everything melts together seamlessly.”

To create the look, Cunningham used Schwarzkopf Professional’s Igora Vibrance, which the colorist applied to wet hair for what Vogue called a "seamless gradient." While she may have changed up her hair, Johnson never strays too far from her personal style, and I'm excited to see her laid-back, preppy signatures paired along with the new locks.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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