Dakota Johnson's Hair Transformation Was Inspired by…CBK?!

The actress's colorist, Tracey Cunningham, was behind Johnson's subtle transformation from brunette to dirty blonde, a shade for which CBK was famous. While Johnson kept the tones darker and muted, there was an unmistakable lightness as the camera flashes fired on the red carpet.

Of the new look, Cunningham told Vogue, "It’s a soft, low-contrast blonde that blends cool, creamy tones with a subtle brunette undertone at the root. It’s not overly bright or high-maintenance. Instead, it has a diffused, dimensional quality that feels very natural and expensive."