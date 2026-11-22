Forget a little lavender pillow spray or a calming bedtime meditation. Chrissy Teigen has a much more unconventional way of winding down for the night, and let's just say it's not for the faint of heart.

The cookbook author recently revealed that when husband John Legend isn't around, she likes to turn her solo bedtime routine into a full-on horror movie marathon. And apparently, the gorier, the better.

While chatting with E! News at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, Teigen opened up about her love of all things horror.

“I'm a horror and gore freak,” Teigen told the outlet. “When I finally get to go into bed alone if John's gone or something, I put on the Saw trilogy.”