Céline Dion Just Shared 4 Decade-Old Photos That Prove This Trend Never Goes Out of Style

When it comes to throwback photos, you never really know what you're going to get. For many millennials, a trip down memory lane means revisiting an unfortunate haircut, an overly plucked eyebrow era or a fashion choice we'd rather forget ever happened. But somehow, Céline Dion always manages to make a throwback look aspirational.

Over the years, the singer has blessed Instagram with plenty of nostalgic style moments, from peak '90s to cozy fall staples. Her latest post is no exception. In fact, it's proof that one fashion trend has serious staying power: monochromatic dressing.

In a recent Instagram post, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 58, shared a series of photos from 2017. Dion wore a chic blush pink ensemble featuring a midi skirt, a coordinating long jacket dotted with black polka dots, a collared button-down shirt, pink peep-toe pumps and a matching tote bag.