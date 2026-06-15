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Céline Dion Just Shared 4 Decade-Old Photos That Prove This Trend Never Goes Out of Style

A trend as old as time

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By Danielle Long
Published Jun 15, 2026
2:45pm
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When it comes to throwback photos, you never really know what you're going to get. For many millennials, a trip down memory lane means revisiting an unfortunate haircut, an overly plucked eyebrow era or a fashion choice we'd rather forget ever happened. But somehow, Céline Dion always manages to make a throwback look aspirational.

Over the years, the singer has blessed Instagram with plenty of nostalgic style moments, from peak '90s to cozy fall staples. Her latest post is no exception. In fact, it's proof that one fashion trend has serious staying power: monochromatic dressing.

In a recent Instagram post, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 58, shared a series of photos from 2017. Dion wore a chic blush pink ensemble featuring a midi skirt, a coordinating long jacket dotted with black polka dots, a collared button-down shirt, pink peep-toe pumps and a matching tote bag.

"From the streets of Paris to the skies above," Céline captioned the post, while also tagging photographer Denise Truscello.

If there's one styling trick that never seems to go out of fashion, it's a monochromatic look. Wearing one color or shades from the same color family from head to toe instantly creates a polished, put-together outfit. It's easy to style, surprisingly versatile and has a way of making even simple pieces feel elevated.

And clearly fans agreed.

"What a stunner," one person commented. Another wrote, "love your outfit." The rest of the comment section was packed with heart-eye and fire emojis, which feels like the universal internet stamp of approval.

The stylish stroll down memory lane comes just a few months after Dion announced her long-awaited return to the stage. The Canadian icon is set to perform at Paris's La Défense Arena beginning September 12.

Considering her recent fashion throwbacks and exciting comeback plans, it's safe to say Céline is proving that great style, and true icons, never go out of fashion.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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