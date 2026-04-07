Céline Dion Makes Major New Concert Announcement After Whopping 9 Million Fans Sign Up for Pre-Sale

Céline Dion won the week last week (along with two other celebs) after she made her huge, internet-breaking announcement: She's returning to the concert stage.

On March 30, Dion posted a video message on Instagram where she delivered an emotional address to camera. She revealed that she will be performing on stage in Paris this fall in a series of concerts.

She said, ""I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important."

She continued, "Over these last few years, every day that's come by—I've felt your prayers and support. Your kindness and love. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe. I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much. And that brings me back to my birthday, actually. This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited."