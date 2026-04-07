About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Céline Dion Makes Major New Concert Announcement After Whopping 9 Million Fans Sign Up for Pre-Sale

I guess people are excited to see her...

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Apr 7, 2026
3:12pm
celine dion paris concert added dates
CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Céline Dion won the week last week (along with two other celebs) after she made her huge, internet-breaking announcement: She's returning to the concert stage.

On March 30, Dion posted a video message on Instagram where she delivered an emotional address to camera. She revealed that she will be performing on stage in Paris this fall in a series of concerts.

She said, ""I want to let you know that I'm doing great. Managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing...But I have to tell you something very important."

She continued, "Over these last few years, every day that's come by—I've felt your prayers and support. Your kindness and love. Even in my most difficult times, you were there for me. You've helped me in ways that I can't even describe. I'm truly so fortunate to have your support. I've missed you so much. And that brings me back to my birthday, actually. This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again, in Paris. I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good. I'm strong; I'm feeling excited."

And now, there's even more big Dion news.

Last week, Dion announced 10 performance dates. And today, it was revealed that she'll be adding six more dates. This is likely a result of high demand for tickets (no surprise there). According to Deadline, an incredible nine million people signed up for the ticket pre-sale. And with only ten shows, each accommodating 40,000 attendees, the initial dates didn't even come close to meeting that demand.

These additional performances will make it slightly easier to get tickets—though this is clearly the hottest ticket in town since Tay-Tay went on tour-tour.

This latest announcement will surely please fans who are hoping to increase their odds of seeing this living legend live in concert.

Dion will perform at the La Défense Arena in Paris starting September 12, with the last performance on October 17. This is a much more truncated schedule than her canceled Courage World Tour, which was originally scheduled for 52 dates across Europe and North America, and which got cut short due to the pandemic.

All I can say is, Queen Céline is back!

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

15 Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe