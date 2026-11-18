Just one week after Brittany Mahomes announced that she and husband Patrick Mahomes are expecting their fourth child, the couple has officially revealed the baby's sex. And the results are in. The Mahomes family is getting another little boy.

In a joint Instagram post shared Nov. 17, the couple gave fans a front-row seat to their sweet sex reveal. Brittany and Patrick, both 31, who already share daughters Sterling Skye, 5, and Golden Raye, 19 months, and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3, went all out for the special moment.

The video opened with a few close-up shots of a heart-shaped cake decorated with pink and blue frosting and the words “Oh baby.” After sharing a kiss, the couple each dipped a champagne glass into the cake. When they pulled their glasses back out, blue frosting revealed that baby number four is a boy.