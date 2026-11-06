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Brittany Mahomes's Kids Steal the Show in New Game-Day Photos

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Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 6, 2026
7:05pm
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David Smith/CSM via ZUMA/Shutterstock

There is nothing like a good celebrity family moment, especially when stars give us a little peek into their lives away from the spotlight. And Brittany Mahomes just delivered exactly that. The proud mom gave fans a glimpse of a recent football outing and her three little ones stole the show.

Brittany, 31, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to social media to share a collection of photos and videos from a game day with the family. The roundup featured plenty of sweet moments with Sterling, 5, Patrick "Bronze," 3, and Golden, 1.

The first photo showed the former soccer player smiling on the sidelines in a red jacket, with Bronze and Golden sitting beside her in their game-day outfits. Golden also got a solo moment on the field, while Bronze enjoyed some cuddles with his mom.

The kids were also seen playing with their game passes, sharing hugs, laughing and running around.

At one point, they even got a special visit from their dad, who stopped by the sidelines during a break in the game. One video also showed Brittany encouraging Golden to cheer for her father.

"If you saw our wrestling match pre-game…no ya didn’t," she captioned the Nov. 5 post.

Of course, this isn't the first time Brittany has given followers a look at the family's adorable antics. For Halloween, the Mahomes family went all out with a group costume inspired by Toy Story.

Patrick dressed as Buzz Lightyear, while Brittany channeled Jessie. Bronze transformed into Woody, and Golden was one of the adorable Little Green Men from Pizza Planet.

Sterling, meanwhile, had other plans, opting for a Barbie-inspired pink outfit complete with heart-shaped sunglasses.

Brittany kept the caption simple, writing, "Happy Halloween."

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Clara Stein

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