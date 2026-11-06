Brittany Mahomes's Kids Steal the Show in New Game-Day Photos

There is nothing like a good celebrity family moment, especially when stars give us a little peek into their lives away from the spotlight. And Brittany Mahomes just delivered exactly that. The proud mom gave fans a glimpse of a recent football outing and her three little ones stole the show.

Brittany, 31, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to social media to share a collection of photos and videos from a game day with the family. The roundup featured plenty of sweet moments with Sterling, 5, Patrick "Bronze," 3, and Golden, 1.

The first photo showed the former soccer player smiling on the sidelines in a red jacket, with Bronze and Golden sitting beside her in their game-day outfits. Golden also got a solo moment on the field, while Bronze enjoyed some cuddles with his mom.