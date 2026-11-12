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Brittany Mahomes Pregnant with Baby #4 & Patrick Mahomes Hopes It Means…a Super Bowl Win?

Fourth time's the charm?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 12, 2026
3:53pm
Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes 720x780
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Shutterstock

History has a funny way of repeating itself, and for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, there may be a pretty exciting pattern emerging.

During a team press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, a reporter pointed out that the team has reached the Super Bowl around each of Brittany’s previous pregnancy announcements, Patrick, 31, admitted he’d love to see that pattern continue.

“I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is,” Patrick said with a laugh. “But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure.”

The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 5, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 3, and daughter Golden Raye, 19 months.

For the record, Sterling arrived in February 2021, less than two weeks after Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Bronze was born in November 2022, a few months before the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And Golden arrived in January 2025, just weeks before Kansas City lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

During the press conference, Patrick also opened up about his wife's pregnancy and shared what he’s hoping for when it comes to the baby’s sex.

“Obviously, it’s a blessing to have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it,” the quarterback said.

“I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score,” he joked, alluding to his hope to have another son. “I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

As for the baby news itself, Patrick and Brittany shared the announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a joint Instagram post featuring a beachside family photo shoot.

The caption read, “Another blessing from God & then there were 6.”

The sweetest shot? A family photo with everyone gathered around Brittany’s growing bump.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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