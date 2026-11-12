Brittany Mahomes Pregnant with Baby #4 & Patrick Mahomes Hopes It Means…a Super Bowl Win?

History has a funny way of repeating itself, and for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, there may be a pretty exciting pattern emerging.

During a team press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, a reporter pointed out that the team has reached the Super Bowl around each of Brittany’s previous pregnancy announcements, Patrick, 31, admitted he’d love to see that pattern continue.

“I’m hoping. I don’t know if Brittany is,” Patrick said with a laugh. “But I’m hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way, that’d be awesome for sure.”