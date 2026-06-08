In April, Aubrey Plaza revealed that she was expecting her first child with her partner, Girls star Christopher Abbott. The pair, who have known each other for nearly a decade, had been dating since late 2025. Plaza had kept both the relationship and the pregnancy under wraps, having hidden her bourgeoning bump under an oversized coat at the Loewe show during Paris Fashion Week. But at the Tony Awards on June 7, The White Lotus star made both red-carpet official.
Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Baby Bump (and Makes Her Relationship Red-Carpet Official) at the Tonys
So cute!
Plaza attended Broadway’s biggest night in support of Abbott, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. The mother-to-be donned a black-and-white striped Chanel slip dress that hugged her baby bump as she stood next to Abbott, himself sporting a black velvet blazer, cropped pants and ankle boots.
People reported that the baby is due in the fall, with a source telling the outlet, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year…they feel very blessed.” The comment was likely alluding to the death of Plaza’s first husband, the screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, in January 2025. The couple had been separated since September 2024. When appearing on Amy Poehler’s podcast later in 2025, Plaza said, “Overall I’m here and I’m functioning and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I’m OK. But, you know, it’s a daily struggle, obviously.”
Abbott and Plaza met back in 2019 when both were cast in the psychological thriller, Black Bear, and attended the 2020 Sundance Film Festival together to promote the film. Their paths crossed again in 2023, when they co-stared in the two-person play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. They were romantically linked in July 2025.
The 2026 Tonys outing made the pair red-carpet official. Sadly, Abbott lost the award to Alden Ehrenreich of Becky Shaw. He was nominated (a first for Abbott) alongside Danny Burstein (Marjorie Prime), Brandon J. Dirden (Waiting for Godot), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) and Richard Thomas (The Balusters). Laurie Metcalf, Abbott’s co-star, won the best actress award.