Aubrey Plaza Shows Off Baby Bump (and Makes Her Relationship Red-Carpet Official) at the Tonys

Plaza attended Broadway’s biggest night in support of Abbott, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. The mother-to-be donned a black-and-white striped Chanel slip dress that hugged her baby bump as she stood next to Abbott, himself sporting a black velvet blazer, cropped pants and ankle boots.

People reported that the baby is due in the fall, with a source telling the outlet, “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year…they feel very blessed.” The comment was likely alluding to the death of Plaza’s first husband, the screenwriter and director Jeff Baena, in January 2025. The couple had been separated since September 2024. When appearing on Amy Poehler’s podcast later in 2025, Plaza said, “Overall I’m here and I’m functioning and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I’m OK. But, you know, it’s a daily struggle, obviously.”