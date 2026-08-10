'Love Island USA' Host Ariana Madix on Cringy Dates, Possessive Men & Accidentally Giving Her Crush 'the Ick'

Madix knows what she's talking about when it comes to the wellness space. So I had to ask what parts of self-care she prioritizes.

"I'm making sure I am taking care of myself, not just in the ways that feel luxurious, because sometimes wellness is a little basic, and sometimes wellness is not that cute. It's these little steps that make sure we're protecting ourselves and for our own longevity. So yeah: sunscreen, water, protein, fiber." (I'm pretty sure those are the four food self-care groups?)

But when she does have the time, particularly after a long day at work, Madix's wind-down and bedtime routine gets a bit more involved.

She said, "Coming home, I'm making sure that every ounce of makeup is off, so it's double cleansing, it's making sure that I'm moisturized. Maybe it's a red light mask moment, where I put it on and I fall asleep with the mask on. I wake up in the middle of the night and I have it stuck to my face.

"I'm not doing the doom scroll thing until the middle of the night, because then I'm not going to be getting my rest. I'll put on a nature documentary on the TV, turn it down, turn the brightness all the way down. I like to hear people talking when I'm sleeping, so I'll put on something like that. Try to make sure that it's the darkest room possible. And just get to sleep as quickly as I can."

And she's serious about her protein. "I have iced coffee every morning and so if I can put my Orgain Vanilla Bean Plant-Based Protein in my coffee, I'm gonna get that 21 grams of protein and I'm starting the day right, even if I don't have time to make breakfast, even if I don't have time to barely get out the door."