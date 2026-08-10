'Love Island USA' Host Ariana Madix on Cringy Dates, Possessive Men & Accidentally Giving Her Crush 'the Ick'

As Madix is also often looked to for relationship advice—she is the host of Love Island USA, after all—I had to talk to her about a major barrier to dating: getting "The Ick."
She was pretty candid about the subject, saying, "I think if it's the right person, you never get 'the ick.' If you get 'the ick' easily with someone, it's probably a sign that you don't really want to be with them in the first place." Sound advice.
As for 'icks' she used to tolerate but refuses to anymore, she said, "There's definitely been times in the past where I've tolerated possessive behavior, way back in the day, where in that moment, I thought, 'oh, this possessive behavior is because they care.' Once I was in to a certain point, even though I was recognizing then that it was toxic, it made it harder to walk away in that moment. But I should have just walked away the second that I said, 'huh, this person's really possessive.'"
I asked Madix if she had any funny 'ick' stories from someone trying to flirt with her or approach her. Quite the opposite apparently.
She told me, "No one ever approaches me, but one time I was out at a bar, this was many years ago, and I saw a guy I thought was cute, and I wanted to chat with him. And I built up the courage to go over, because I didn't know this man. It was a complete stranger. So, I had a couple drinks to encourage myself to just go and say hi. He said something like, 'oh, let's catch up later,' and I made a ketchup and mustard reference." Madix paused.
"I was 'the ick.'"
Don't worry, Ariana, we all have those days.