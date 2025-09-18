About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Ciara’s Go-To Wellness Tips Have Nothing to Do with Green Juice or Meditation

Seems easy enough

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 18, 2025
3:08pm
Ciara
﻿Taylor Hill/WireImage

When it comes to wellness, there’s no shortage of trends out there. From protein shakes and green juices to cold plunges and cryotherapy, it can be hard to figure out what actually works. While you should always consult a medical professional before trying something new, getting inspiration from someone who seems to have it all together? Never a bad idea. Enter: Ciara.

The singer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mom of four recently spoke to PureWow about her go-to wellness tips—and they're surprisingly simple.

Her two major tips? Drink water and no midnight snacks.

“Those are the little things that make the world of a difference,” Ciara said during a conversation promoting her new creatine campaign with Thorne, a health and wellness company.

The "Goodies" singer also opened up about her favorite ways to unwind after a long day—and honestly, her go-to rituals prove that yes, celebrities really are just like us.

“Sitting in my car is a wind-down [because] it's the quietest place in the world,” she shared. Relatable? Absolutely. Another of her top choices? The holy grail of relaxation: binge-watching.

“I like watching shows,” she said. “I also like sitting in the bath… there's something so peaceful and relaxing about sitting in the bathtub. Just being able to think. It's a good feeling.”

But not all of her wind-down moments are solo. Ciara shared that some of her calmest times are spent with her family, especially on a quiet stroll with her youngest, who’s just 22 months old.

“That was very peaceful for me,” she explained. “So I will say sometimes a wind-down may include the babies or time with [husband Russell Wilson], too.”

CiaraFamily
Michael Mooney/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The singer and entrepreneur also touched further on her latest campaign with Thorne, centered around the benefits of creatine and how it’s personally made a difference in her day-to-day life.

“I would say mental clarity—because when I tell you, for me, the mommy brain is a real thing,” she said, laughing. And it’s not just mental. “I will say energy especially is probably one of the biggest factors that I've noticed from using creatine.”

From solo car moments to baby walks to soaking in the tub—Ciara’s version of self-care is refreshingly down to earth.

