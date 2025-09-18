Ciara’s Go-To Wellness Tips Have Nothing to Do with Green Juice or Meditation

When it comes to wellness, there’s no shortage of trends out there. From protein shakes and green juices to cold plunges and cryotherapy, it can be hard to figure out what actually works. While you should always consult a medical professional before trying something new, getting inspiration from someone who seems to have it all together? Never a bad idea. Enter: Ciara.

The singer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and mom of four recently spoke to PureWow about her go-to wellness tips—and they're surprisingly simple.

Her two major tips? Drink water and no midnight snacks.

“Those are the little things that make the world of a difference,” Ciara said during a conversation promoting her new creatine campaign with Thorne, a health and wellness company.