What’s New in Food This April? A 'Derpy' McFlurry, Pimento Burgers & More

Whether you're team Huntr/x or Saja Boys, Mickey D's has you covered. The brand just launched two full-size meals—a Saja Boys-themed one for breakfast, a Huntr/x one for lunch/dinner—that are loaded with Easter eggs for fans of the Netflix series.

The Saja Boys meal, available during breakfast hours, includes a Spicy Sausage McMuffin (featuring a generous slathering of Spicy Saja sauce, which tastes a lot like the medium-spiced Creamy Chili sauce), hash browns and a drink.

The rest of the day, you can order the Huntr/x Meal, which combines ten-piece McNuggets with Ramyeon Shaker Fries and a drink. Like the Grinch fries served during the holiday season, you place fries in an included paper bag, top with as much seasoning as you'd like and give it a shake. Go sparingly on the seasoning—it has a strong chicken Ramen flavor, adding an umami note, but it can get a bit salty. You'll also snag two limited-edition sauces: Hunter Sauce, a tangy-sweet blend that tastes a lot like Sweet Chili sauce, and Demon Sauce, a shockingly purple dip that gets its color from butterfly pea flower and is reminiscent of honey mustard.

All of the meals are served in a KPop-coded box and come with two collectible cards—one of which is a VIP card with a unique code you can pop into the McDonald's app to access special content.

Trippiest of all is the Derpy McFlurry, inspired by the scene-stealing purple tiger from the movie. At first glance, you may think the dark purple bits in the dessert are blueberries; they're actually blackberry popping pearls, which add a jolt of sweet-tart flavor to the wild berry-syrup-swirled vanilla soft serve. It's bright, refreshing and fun.

Out of the full lineup, I have to say the Saja Boys breakfast was my favorite. Just be sure to ask for a side of Demon sauce for dipping your hash brown in; it's the ideal tangy complement to the spicy McMuffin.