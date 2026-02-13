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What’s New in Food This April? A 'Derpy' McFlurry, Pimento Burgers & More

And the return of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino?!

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Updated Apr 3, 2026

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

tinned vegetables, unicorn pops and chicken pimento sandwiches
Candace Davison

I'm not here to tell you how to live your life, but I am here to tell you what to eat. Or, at the very least, what's worth tasting this month.

McDonald's is betting big that the KPop Demon Hunters fandom is going strong with a new collaboration (including a pea flower-infused purple dipping sauce), Chipotle is doubling down on your love of cilantro lime and the frozen food section of your local grocery store is about to be jam-packed with new options. I've sampled it all so you don't have to; here's what I'm most excited about this month (and am betting you will be too).

If there's anything I overlooked, drop it in the comments. I'd love to hear from you.

Note: Prices may vary based on location.

IN THIS ARTICLE

mcdonald's kpop demon hunters meals
candace davison

1. McDonald's Debuts KPop Demon Hunters Mini Menu

Whether you're team Huntr/x or Saja Boys, Mickey D's has you covered. The brand just launched two full-size meals—a Saja Boys-themed one for breakfast, a Huntr/x one for lunch/dinner—that are loaded with Easter eggs for fans of the Netflix series.

The Saja Boys meal, available during breakfast hours, includes a Spicy Sausage McMuffin (featuring a generous slathering of Spicy Saja sauce, which tastes a lot like the medium-spiced Creamy Chili sauce), hash browns and a drink.

The rest of the day, you can order the Huntr/x Meal, which combines ten-piece McNuggets with Ramyeon Shaker Fries and a drink. Like the Grinch fries served during the holiday season, you place fries in an included paper bag, top with as much seasoning as you'd like and give it a shake. Go sparingly on the seasoning—it has a strong chicken Ramen flavor, adding an umami note, but it can get a bit salty. You'll also snag two limited-edition sauces: Hunter Sauce, a tangy-sweet blend that tastes a lot like Sweet Chili sauce, and Demon Sauce, a shockingly purple dip that gets its color from butterfly pea flower and is reminiscent of honey mustard.

All of the meals are served in a KPop-coded box and come with two collectible cards—one of which is a VIP card with a unique code you can pop into the McDonald's app to access special content.

Trippiest of all is the Derpy McFlurry, inspired by the scene-stealing purple tiger from the movie. At first glance, you may think the dark purple bits in the dessert are blueberries; they're actually blackberry popping pearls, which add a jolt of sweet-tart flavor to the wild berry-syrup-swirled vanilla soft serve. It's bright, refreshing and fun.

Out of the full lineup, I have to say the Saja Boys breakfast was my favorite. Just be sure to ask for a side of Demon sauce for dipping your hash brown in; it's the ideal tangy complement to the spicy McMuffin.

From $5 at mcdonald's
starbucks unicorn frapp
starbucks

2. The Unicorn Frappuccino Makes a Comeback

Last year, I started seeing glimmers that nostalgia eating was going to be a major trend. This year, it's in full force, with people really craving foods of the decade past. Starbucks is answering that call, bringing back the Unicorn Frappuccino for two weekends only, and just for a few hours per day—and only at Coachella.

For those who don't remember, the bright pink drink was a creamy, mango-meets-vanilla-meets-dragonfruit concoction with a blue swirl. I vaguely recall it being sweet-tart, but mostly sweet.

For anyone not headed to Coachella, I recommend getting your colorful drink fix from the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato off the spring menu. It has more of a tropical-meets-oatmeal-cookie vibe and is a lot less sweet overall.

chipotle
nathan davison

3. Chipotle Takes Your Love of Cilantro Lime to the Next Level

Chipotle's cilantro lime rice is the stuff of grain bowl legend. If you can't get enough of that herby-lime flavor (I can't), you're going to want to try its new Cilantro Lime sauce. It's creamy, it's tangy and it's exceptionally delicious paired with the carnitas or chicken al pastor, black beans and a ton of veggies (bowl or burrito is your call).

Just note that if you want to try it, you'll have to act fast—it's only available for a limited time.

From $1.50 at chipotle
chicken pimento sandwich at shake shack
candace davison

4. Shake Shack Dabbles in the 'Caviar of the South'

To my friends in the Carolinas, pimento is its own category of flavor, featuring three key ingredients: shredded sharp cheddar, mayo (always Duke's) and diced pimento peppers. It's been dubbed the "caviar of the South," and Shake Shack has decided to pay homage to the creamy, cheesy, zippy spread with its own riff.

Available for a limited time, the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese combines shredded cheddar with chopped cherry peppers and ShackSauce—the brand's signature briny, tangy, mayo-based sauce. It makes for an even zestier, punchier pimento, and it turns the classic burger or chicken sandwich into a delightfully cheesy, gooey mess. You can order it atop a burger or as a side alongside Chicken Bites, but my favorite take is the Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich, since the white meat chicken is so hearty, the breading so thick and crispy, and the thick-cut pickles so dill-y. Bring your appetite; the sandwich alone is a full meal.

From $2 at shake shack
levain carrot cake cookie
candace davison

Levain is the blueprint for the massive, gooey cookie trend (which shows no signs of dying down). This spring, they've launched a seasonal Carrot Cake Cookie, which combines the classic dessert's signature spices with grated carrots, chopped apricots and white chocolate chips. Each bite is gloriously studded with mix-ins and tastes like a mashup between the iconic cake and an oatmeal cookie in all the best ways.

Even better? You don't have to live near Levain to try it; it can be shipped nationwide in four to 12-packs, or as part of the Spring Garden Party Assortment (from $32), which combines a sampling of the Carrot Cake, Lemon, Oatmeal Raisin and (my personal favorite) Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip cookies.

FRom $32 (for four) at levain
su casa reposado
candace davison

1. Su Casa Reposado Will Elevate Your Cocktails

When I researched the best mezcals last year, one brand was recommended to me over and over again, to the point that one food editor admitted she kept it permanently stocked on her bar cart after first trying it four years ago. That was Su Casa mezcal, and I must say: The brand lives up to the hype. Its new Reposado is barrel-aged for three months, giving it a smoother flavor. It's lighter on the smoke than other mezcals and has a nice vanilla-meets-clove flavor that makes it great to sip on the rocks or as a moodier take on a margarita. (Sorry, tequila, but you've been replaced.)

$55 at delancey wine
powermac
kraft

ICYMI, the blue box just got a better-for-you upgrade. Kraft PowerMac hits grocery stores this month, offering mac and cheese that boasts 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. It's available in original and white cheddar, and since the added nutrients come from the noodles, the flavor remains the same as you remember it from childhood (more nostalgia eating!).

$15 (for 8 boxes) at sam's club
beef bulgogi kroger
kroger/purewow

3. Kroger's Frozen Beef Bulgogi Is a Weeknight Dinner Game-Changer

If you live near a Kroger, head to the freezer aisle ASAP. The brand has launched several frozen dishes, all designed to simplify weeknights, but the one that my family devoured the fastest was the Private Selection Korean-Inspired Beef Bulgogi. The thinly sliced beef heats up like a dream, retaining its tenderness. My kids especially loved the subtle, almost teriyaki-like sweetness to the sauce. I loved that dinner was ready in minutes and tasted better than takeout.

$12 at kroger
hellofresh
hellofresh

4. HelloFresh Is Hosting a Virtual Supper Club with Alison Brie

Want to have dinner with Community's Alison Brie...from the comfort of your own kitchen? Same, that's why I'm visiting HelloFreshSupperClub.com to enter for a chance to join a virtual cooking party with her on April 22nd. One hundred people will win a seat at the event, along with a hosting kit and HelloFresh box with two meal kits.

But if you're booked and busy on the 22nd (or OK, don't win a ticket), you can still sample the meals featured in Brie's Supper Club collection. They're available for delivery the week of April 18, and you can choose from dishes like Thai Coconut Curry Chicken, Pepita-Crusted Salmon with Tomato-Feta Salad and Harissa-Roasted Sweet Potatoes, and Garlicky Shrimp Couscous Bowls with Chili-Roasted Broccoli and Fresh Parsley, just to name a few. I've been a HelloFresh subscriber for seven years now, and I can honestly say, the meal kits truly deliver on the flavor front.

check it out
whispering angel rose
whispering angel

5. Whispering Angel Launches Its 20th Vintage Rosé

Over the past 20 years, Whispering Angel has made a name for itself as the go-to for a crowd-pleasing, luxurious bottle of rosé. This March, its 20th vintage started hitting stores, and it embodies the best of the varietal. It starts out silky with citrusy notes that give way to a crisp, refreshing finish—perfect for the balmy days of summer ahead...and any alfresco spring party in between.

Find it near you
jonny pops
candace davison

6. Jonny Pops Unicorn Twist Ice Pops Will Get You Psyched for Summer

Name a more delightful ice pop, I'll wait. Jonny Pops makes USDA organic, dye-free pops that are genuinely delicious, and its latest line is no exception. Dubbed Unicorn Twist, the swirly, unicorn horn-esque treats come in three varieties: Red, White and Blue (featuring cherry, lemon and blue raspberry layers), Mystical Pink Punch (fruit punch, black cherry and peach) and Enchanted Fruit Punch (fruit punch, cherry, orange, lemon, green apple and blue raspberry). They're also vegan and gluten-free and are made in a peanut-free facility, making them a great option for birthday parties.

All of the flavors are fruity and refreshing, but my family's favorite is the rainbow-hued Fruit Punch, since you get to sample six flavors at once.

$8 via instacart
tinned vegetables
candace davison

7. Tinned Veggies Are the New Tinned Fish

I couldn't get into the sardine movement, but luxe tinned veggies? That I can get behind. Michelin-starred chef Dan Barber recently launched Row 7 Tinned Vegetables, where he applies restaurant-worthy techniques, like confit, to vegetables that are then packed in flavorful vinaigrettes. You can snack on them on their own—they'll give your classic charcuterie board new life—or as a shortcut for a quick dinner, since the vinaigrettes can double as a sauce. (I warmed the Sweet Prince Tomatoes, which are packed in extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar, in a sauté pan and tossed them with spaghetti for a ready-in-minutes dinner that tasted reservation-worthy. It was wild.)

You can find the Sweet Prince Tomatoes, along with Row 7's two other canned veggie varieties—Badger Flame Beets and Sweet Garleek—at Whole Foods stores and online.

$8 at amazon
starbucks protein drinks
starbucks

8. Starbucks Offers a Protein Boost at the Supermarket

Starbucks isn't just offering a protein boost at its cafés; you can now find it in two ready-to-drink offerings sold at grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Priced at $4 per 12-ounce bottle, Starbucks Coffee & Protein comes in two flavors: Classic Caffé (a creamy, coffee-forward flavor) and Caffé Mocha (a cocoa-rich blend). Each one boasts 22 grams of protein and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber.

LEARN MORE
ghirardelli chocolate bunnies
candace davison

9. Ghirardelli Is the Last-Minute Easter Basket Addition You Can't Forget

There are a ton of great Easter candies out there, but when it comes to premium chocolate that doesn't break the bank, I'm a big fan of Ghirardelli. (Not to mention that it's widely available at most major supermarkets and big box stores, considering Easter is this Sunday.)

This season's Chocolate Bunnies assortment will be the MVP of your Easter egg hunt, though honestly, you may want to hide them a little too well from the rest of your family. The mix includes caramel milk chocolate, solid milk chocolate and the borderline divine sea salt caramel milk chocolate and sea salt caramel dark chocolate varieties. Each one is just two to three bites, making them snackable but not ruin-your-dinner indulgent.

$15 at target
tem toa thai
candace davison

10. Tem Toa Makes Seriously Great Pad Thai

If you want to mix up lunch—or are craving takeout without takeout prices—get thee to Target. The Tem Toa frozen Thai food line will debut at the chain on April 5, and the quality of each meal is top-notch. The chicken stays juicy, not rubbery, and the sauces taste fresh, not congealed, as some frozen meals tend to be. (No gummy noodles either!)

My top picks of the brand's lineup? The medium-spiced Green Curry Chicken and veggie-laden Chicken Pad Thai.

$7.50 at target
prebiotic pepsi
candace davison

11. Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Tastes Surprisingly Like Pepsi Zero

Yes, Pepsi is getting in on the Prebiotic Cola movement, and guys, it's good. There's a bit of a sweet aftertaste, not unlike other prebiotic sodas, but for the most part, it's a lot like Pepsi Zero Sugar. Shockingly similar, honestly. Each 12-ounce can contains 3 grams of fiber (12 percent of your daily value) and 5 grams of sugar and clocks in at 30 calories.

$6 at amazon
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candace davison bio
Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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