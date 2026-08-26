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Oreogate Is Probably Fake, But the Unhinged Mom Chat Is Not

We’ve all got a Michelle

Author image: jillian quint, editor-in-chief of purewow
By Jillian Quint
Published Aug 26, 2026
oreogate
Anjarsari laofiati putri/Shutterstock

Something weird is happening in the incensed-mom corner of the internet. Women are digging in deep on a topic that would have felt absurd to previous generations: Should kids be allowed junk food in their lunchboxes and, if so, do other parents have the right to comment on it?

Let me back it up for a minute. It all started about a week ago when Instagram creator @ashleighjamz posted what is, as of this writing, an 11-part saga about a conversation in her mom chat that has lovingly been dubbed “Oreogate.” The chat, which she both screenshots and turns into an AI-generated song, details the indignation of fellow mom Michelle, who asks which of the other moms sent their child to school with Oreos, causing her own daughter Ava (who is not allowed to have Oreos) to want one. A back-and-forth ensues, Michelle grows increasingly angry and everybody goes off the rails as kids continue to bring Oreos, Ava turns into an Oreo-negotiating monster and the Oreo-packing mothers sidebar about sending Double Stuffed versions to really piss Michelle off.

Almost immediately, internet sleuths were calling out the exchanges as fake. After all, most of @ashleighjamz’s feed seems to be screenshots of texts between entitled women. (A previous series is called “Texts from the worst bachelorette trip of my life.”) But to me, the verity seems beside the point. Oreogate’s serialized, popcorn-in-hand soap opera is simply an extremely 2026 way of tapping into the drama that is the mom group chat.

After all, we’ve all been there: plodding along in a thread, hearting pics of people’s babies and soccer practices when, suddenly, things go sideways. Somebody makes a serious accusation about a daycare teacher. Somebody shames a fellow parent for not breastfeeding (or breastfeeding too long). Somebody muses if it’s ok to send a 5-year-old with hand-foot-and-mouth disease to a birthday party…and all hell breaks loose.

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“If Oreogate is fake (and I suspect it is), it does capture the very real dichotomy of modern-day, highly public motherhood: It’s a quick hop-skip-and-a-jump from group support to mob mentality.”

The phenomena came to the fore most notably back in January, when actress Ashley Tisdale published an essay in The Cut called “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group,” in which she detailed the passive-aggressive behavior of the unnamed women in her chat, who are rumored to include Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff. Think: Gossip disguised as concern and casual references to gatherings she was not invited to. The piece struck a chord, with women coming out of the woodwork to explain how they felt ostracized by the very people that were supposed to be their village.

@ashleighjamz’s micro-drama isn’t about ostracization. It’s intended to be fun—and it is. The point is that we all have a sanctimonious Michelle in our lives, and it’s cathartic to have friends with whom to bitch about her.

But there’s also inherent toxicity in the public nature of such a chat. Everybody feels entitled to an opinion and issues that might once have resolved quickly are now escalated or multiplied.

One woman I spoke with detailed an incident that was remarkably similar to Oreogate, in which a mom in the class WhatsApp complained about families sending in treats for kids’ birthdays, since her daughter came from a “sugar-free” nursery school. There, the teacher would send back unhealthy foods (“like dried fruit”) and the new influx of cupcakes had been, according to this parent, “a shock to the system.”

“As you can imagine, it went a bit awry,” my mom-source told me. “The other three parents from the sugar-free school defended her, and basically everyone else was like: It’s a public school and you can’t really regulate what kids bring in for birthdays.” There were sidebar conversations about the sugar-free mom, and while the classroom dynamic ultimately recovered, many parents who ordinarily wouldn’t have opined on cupcakes got drawn into the debate.

All of which is to say, if Oreogate is fake (and I suspect it is), it does capture the very real dichotomy of modern-day, highly public motherhood: It’s a quick hop-skip-and-a-jump from group support to mob mentality.

In other words, it may behoove you to hold off on immediately commenting the next time drama hits your own group chat. Instead, try putting your phone on mute. Try being a silent lurker. Heck, take a snack break. (I’ve heard Oreos are excellent.)

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jillian quint editor in chief purewow

Jillian Quint

Editor-in-Chief

  • Oversees editorial content and strategy
  • Covers parenting, home and pop culture
  • Studied English literature at Vassar College
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