Oreogate Is Probably Fake, But the Unhinged Mom Chat Is Not

Something weird is happening in the incensed-mom corner of the internet. Women are digging in deep on a topic that would have felt absurd to previous generations: Should kids be allowed junk food in their lunchboxes and, if so, do other parents have the right to comment on it?

Let me back it up for a minute. It all started about a week ago when Instagram creator @ashleighjamz posted what is, as of this writing, an 11-part saga about a conversation in her mom chat that has lovingly been dubbed “Oreogate.” The chat, which she both screenshots and turns into an AI-generated song, details the indignation of fellow mom Michelle, who asks which of the other moms sent their child to school with Oreos, causing her own daughter Ava (who is not allowed to have Oreos) to want one. A back-and-forth ensues, Michelle grows increasingly angry and everybody goes off the rails as kids continue to bring Oreos, Ava turns into an Oreo-negotiating monster and the Oreo-packing mothers sidebar about sending Double Stuffed versions to really piss Michelle off.