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Sorry, 'Yellowstone' Fans: This Spinoff Is Officially Never Happening

The plug has been pulled

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 19, 2026
3:55pm
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Paramount+

The Yellowstone universe has been expanding for years, giving fans plenty of prequels, sequels and spinoffs to keep up with. But if you were still holding out hope for 6666, we have some bad news. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan just officially shut down the idea.

“There’s never going to be one,” Sheridan said during the August 17 episode of the Rodeo Time podcast. “I would never fictionalize that ranch.”

Fans had reason to think a 6666 spinoff was coming. In season 4 of Yellowstone, Jefferson White’s character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, was sent to the real-life Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, seemingly setting the stage for a new series.

Sheridan clarified that was never his intention, adding, “People thought that that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that.”

Sheridan and a group of investors bought the historic ranch in 2020, but he said he has no interest in turning the real-life working property into a fictionalized setting or manufacturing storylines for the sake of drama.

“I could never do that to the cowboys that dedicated themselves, and everybody that works on that ranch," he added. "I’m very protective of the Sixes, and it’s a big responsibility to be the person who has to protect that ranch, so I have to be very, very careful with it.”

The news is a little surprising considering Paramount announced in 2022 that it was developing 6666. The series was expected to center on the legendary Texas ranch, which has been operating for centuries and is known for its history in the American West, as well as its horses, livestock and cowboys.

While Yellowstone fans may be disappointed that this spinoff isn't happening, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the franchise.

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Paramount+

Most recently, Dutton Ranch was renewed for a second season on Paramount+.

The series premiered on May 15, and the streamer confirmed its season two renewal on June 24 ahead of the final two episodes of season one.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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