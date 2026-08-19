Sorry, 'Yellowstone' Fans: This Spinoff Is Officially Never Happening

The Yellowstone universe has been expanding for years, giving fans plenty of prequels, sequels and spinoffs to keep up with. But if you were still holding out hope for 6666, we have some bad news. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan just officially shut down the idea.

“There’s never going to be one,” Sheridan said during the August 17 episode of the Rodeo Time podcast. “I would never fictionalize that ranch.”

Fans had reason to think a 6666 spinoff was coming. In season 4 of Yellowstone, Jefferson White’s character, Jimmy Hurdstrom, was sent to the real-life Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, seemingly setting the stage for a new series.

Sheridan clarified that was never his intention, adding, “People thought that that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that.”