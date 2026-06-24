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Good News, ‘Dutton Ranch’ Fans: Season 2 Is Officially Happening

The saga continues

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By Danielle Long
Published Jun 24, 2026
4:48pm
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Emerson Miller/Paramount+

In a wave of recent TV cancellations, it feels like every time a new season drops, fans are holding their breath hoping their favorites make it to round two. Luckily, viewers of Dutton Ranch can officially exhale. The Yellowstone spin-off has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+.

The series premiered on Paramount+ on May 15, and the streamer confirmed its season two renewal on June 24 ahead of the final two episodes of season one.

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Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Since the renewal is still fresh out of the gate, details about season two are basically nonexistent for now. That said, Matt Thunell, President of Paramount Television Studios, did share, “We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”

Given the massive success of Yellowstone, the renewal probably doesn't come as a shock to anyone. In a press release announcing the pickup, Paramount noted that the series debuted as the biggest original series launch in the streamer’s history, pulling in nearly 13 million global viewers within its first seven days.

Created by Chad Feehan, Dutton Ranch expands the ever-growing Yellowstone universe as both a spin-off and sequel to the original series that ran from 2018 to 2024. It’s also the fifth entry in the broader franchise. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, stepping back into roles fans already know and love.

This time around, the story follows Beth and Rip as they try to build a quieter life in South Texas. Their fresh start quickly runs into complications, including a rival ranch that has no interest in sharing land, power, or really anything else peacefully.

The renewal timing couldn’t be better for anyone still catching up. The season one finale arrives July 3 so you've got more than enough time to binge.

Dutton Ranch is streaming now on Paramount+.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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