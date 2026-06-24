Good News, ‘Dutton Ranch’ Fans: Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Since the renewal is still fresh out of the gate, details about season two are basically nonexistent for now. That said, Matt Thunell, President of Paramount Television Studios, did share, “We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”

Given the massive success of Yellowstone, the renewal probably doesn't come as a shock to anyone. In a press release announcing the pickup, Paramount noted that the series debuted as the biggest original series launch in the streamer’s history, pulling in nearly 13 million global viewers within its first seven days.

Created by Chad Feehan, Dutton Ranch expands the ever-growing Yellowstone universe as both a spin-off and sequel to the original series that ran from 2018 to 2024. It’s also the fifth entry in the broader franchise. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser return as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, stepping back into roles fans already know and love.