One of the Best New Shows of the Year Was Just Renewed for Season Two

It is not every day that a fan-favorite series gets renewed, especially after just one season and especially in a TV landscape where cancellations seem to be happening left and right. Just look at recent fan favorites like Stumble, Brilliant Minds, and The Hunting Party. So when good renewal news finally comes along, it is kind of a big deal. Case in point: Apple TV+’s comedy-horror series Widow’s Bay.

The acclaimed show, led by Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, was officially renewed for a second season by Apple TV on June 11. The announcement landed just days before the season one finale, which is set to premiere Wednesday, June 17.

Translation: if you have not started watching yet, you still have a little time to catch up before the first season wraps.