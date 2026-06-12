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One of the Best New Shows of the Year Was Just Renewed for Season Two

Finally, some good news

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 12, 2026
4:15pm
Widows Bay 720x780
Courtesy of Apple TV+

It is not every day that a fan-favorite series gets renewed, especially after just one season and especially in a TV landscape where cancellations seem to be happening left and right. Just look at recent fan favorites like Stumble, Brilliant Minds, and The Hunting Party. So when good renewal news finally comes along, it is kind of a big deal. Case in point: Apple TV+’s comedy-horror series Widow’s Bay.

The acclaimed show, led by Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, was officially renewed for a second season by Apple TV on June 11. The announcement landed just days before the season one finale, which is set to premiere Wednesday, June 17.

Translation: if you have not started watching yet, you still have a little time to catch up before the first season wraps.

Widows Bay Photo 010506 1200x645
Courtesy of Apple TV+

If you are not familiar with the series yet, here is the quick setup. Widow’s Bay takes place on a remote, sleepy island community with a seriously unsettling past. Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Rhys, is doing his best to shut down local whispers about a supposed curse involving sea hags, killer clowns, and other supernatural chaos.

But when the island starts trying to open itself up to tourism, those old legends stop feeling like just stories and start showing up in very real, very dangerous ways. What begins as a quirky workplace comedy slowly shifts into a full-on survival situation for the mayor and his eccentric team.

As for where things go in season two, creator, showrunner and executive producer Katie Dippold is keeping details pretty under wraps.

“Season two is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” Dippold said.

And if you're still on the fence about maybe tuning in, check out this review from PureWow’s VP of News and Entertainment Phil Mutz, who previously praised the series, which landed on PureWow's Best Shows of April list.

“While the premise is a spooky one, the dialogue and the characters fall more on the comedy end of the spectrum," he noted. "The writing is quippy and fun, with a great supporting cast surrounding Rhys to pull it off brilliantly…of the new shows I watched in April, this was the one I was most excited to keep watching after episode one.”

Widow's Bay is streaming now on Apple TV+.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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