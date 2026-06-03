One of My Favorite Crime Thrillers Just Got the Axe…But It Could Still Be Saved

When a new show drops its first season, even if it absolutely takes off, there is never a guarantee it will get a second. We have seen this happen more than a few times with cancelations for shows like The Waterfront, Boots, Too Much, and honestly, the list just keeps going. So when one of my favorite crime dramas got renewed for a second season last year, I was genuinely excited. But now, after that second season has already aired, it looks like it might be the end of the road for The Hunting Party… at least for the moment.

The crime drama, which recently finished airing its second season, was officially canceled by NBC. However, there may still be a bit of hope left for the series. According to Deadline, Universal Television, the studio behind the show, is expected to shop it around to other outlets. One of those potential homes could be Netflix, which honestly does not feel like a huge stretch.