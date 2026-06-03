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One of My Favorite Crime Thrillers Just Got the Axe…But It Could Still Be Saved

There's still hope

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 3, 2026
2:49pm
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Ralph Bavaro/NBC

When a new show drops its first season, even if it absolutely takes off, there is never a guarantee it will get a second. We have seen this happen more than a few times with cancelations for shows like The Waterfront, Boots, Too Much, and honestly, the list just keeps going. So when one of my favorite crime dramas got renewed for a second season last year, I was genuinely excited. But now, after that second season has already aired, it looks like it might be the end of the road for The Hunting Party… at least for the moment.

The crime drama, which recently finished airing its second season, was officially canceled by NBC. However, there may still be a bit of hope left for the series. According to Deadline, Universal Television, the studio behind the show, is expected to shop it around to other outlets. One of those potential homes could be Netflix, which honestly does not feel like a huge stretch.

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Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Earlier this year, season one of The Hunting Party landed on Netflix and quickly started gaining traction. It even broke into the streamer’s Top 10, climbing as high as number three. Interestingly enough, the show’s lead, Melissa Roxburgh, has been in a similar situation before with Manifest. That NBC drama ran for three seasons on network TV before getting canceled, but after blowing up on Netflix, it was eventually picked up for a fourth and final season on the platform.

For a quick refresher, The Hunting Party follows FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson as she heads up a task force tracking down some of the country’s most dangerous serial killers, the ones everyone believed were already dead. The twist is that they escaped from “The Pit,” a secret underground government prison, which, as you can imagine, leads to absolute chaos.

Whether The Hunting Party ends up following the same path as Manifest is still up in the air.

In the meantime, the good news is that both seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock, with season one also on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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