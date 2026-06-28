I Just Realized Why 'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher Looks So Familiar (and It Has Nothing to Do with 'Reba')

Before playing Maddie Townsend, a devoted mom of three navigating life after her marriage to Bill falls apart following his infidelity, Swisher had already built up a pretty familiar TV résumé. One of the more memorable stops along the way? Gossip Girl.

On the CW drama, she appeared as Bree Buckley in season three. Bree is a sharp, politically outspoken young woman from a powerful Southern family with very traditional values, which naturally puts her at odds with just about everyone around her. Her storyline includes a romance with Nate Archibald (Chase Crawford) and plenty of tension tied to her family’s political and social standing.

As someone who still does yearly rewatches of Gossip Girl (usually in the fall because it just feels right), it’s kind of wild I didn’t clock it sooner. Even if she was only in a handful of episodes, the recognition eventually hits you like, oh, there it is.

And once you start digging, it turns out her TV history goes way deeper than you’d expect.