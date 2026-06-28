About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

I Just Realized Why 'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher Looks So Familiar (and It Has Nothing to Do with 'Reba')

That resume is stacked

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 28, 2026
JoAnna Garcia Swisher 720x780
Courtesy of Netflix

Sweet Magnolias is officially back on Netflix, with season five's arrival on June 11. While catching up with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen and all the latest drama in Serenity, I had one of those very specific TV moments where something just clicks a little too late. I’ve been watching JoAnna Garcia Swisher on this show for five seasons now, but I’m only just putting together where I actually recognize her from.

And yes, Reba immediately comes to mind. That sitcom was basically part of my personality at one point. But there was still this nagging “wait, I know her from somewhere else too” feeling that would not leave me alone. Turns out, it’s not just one other project.

Sweet Magnolias n S5 E8 00 35 39 07 R 1200x675
Courtesy of Netflix

Before playing Maddie Townsend, a devoted mom of three navigating life after her marriage to Bill falls apart following his infidelity, Swisher had already built up a pretty familiar TV résumé. One of the more memorable stops along the way? Gossip Girl.

On the CW drama, she appeared as Bree Buckley in season three. Bree is a sharp, politically outspoken young woman from a powerful Southern family with very traditional values, which naturally puts her at odds with just about everyone around her. Her storyline includes a romance with Nate Archibald (Chase Crawford) and plenty of tension tied to her family’s political and social standing.

As someone who still does yearly rewatches of Gossip Girl (usually in the fall because it just feels right), it’s kind of wild I didn’t clock it sooner. Even if she was only in a handful of episodes, the recognition eventually hits you like, oh, there it is.

And once you start digging, it turns out her TV history goes way deeper than you’d expect.

BLU A115073559 1200x2062
John Barrett/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire

She’s popped up in films including The Internship, Not Another Teen Movie, and American Pie 2, plus TV shows The Mindy Project, What I Like About You, and Once Upon a Time, to name a few. More recently, she even hosted Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

And that’s really just scratching the surface. Her IMDb credits go all the way back to 1992, which explains a lot.

So if you’re watching Sweet Magnolias and suddenly wondering why JoAnna Garcia Swisher looks so familiar, there’s a very good chance you’ve been seeing her on your screen for way longer than you realized.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Netflix’s New #1 Show Is a Crime Thriller Everyone Can Finally Agree on

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe