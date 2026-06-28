I Just Realized Why 'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher Looks So Familiar (and It Has Nothing to Do with 'Reba')

Sweet Magnolias is officially back on Netflix, with season five's arrival on June 11. While catching up with Maddie, Dana Sue, Helen and all the latest drama in Serenity, I had one of those very specific TV moments where something just clicks a little too late. I’ve been watching JoAnna Garcia Swisher on this show for five seasons now, but I’m only just putting together where I actually recognize her from.
And yes, Reba immediately comes to mind. That sitcom was basically part of my personality at one point. But there was still this nagging “wait, I know her from somewhere else too” feeling that would not leave me alone. Turns out, it’s not just one other project.