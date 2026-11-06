The 'Stranger Things' Saga Isn't Over: A New Prequel Is on the Way

Some mysteries are just too big to stay buried, and apparently, the world of Stranger Things still has plenty of secrets left to uncover. Just when fans thought they had said goodbye to the supernatural chaos, strange happenings are pulling fans back into a world where nothing is ever quite what it seems. And this time, it's going way back before Hawkins became ground zero for all things creepy.

Netflix gave a first look at its upcoming prequel series on social media Friday, Nov. 6, and the teaser is already giving plenty to talk about.

The short clip opens with a shot of an abandoned bicycle resting in the grass as a radio plays The Crew Cuts' "Sh-Boom." The camera then moves toward a fenced-off area with a warning sign before shifting to the cloudy sky.

Things take an eerie turn when text appears on screen reading, "April 19, 1955 Marion, Nevada." Moments later, a thunderous crack and flash of light reveal a mysterious wormhole-like phenomenon in the sky.