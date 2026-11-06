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The 'Stranger Things' Saga Isn't Over: A New Prequel Is on the Way

Time to get some answers

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 6, 2026
4:30pm
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NETFLIX

Some mysteries are just too big to stay buried, and apparently, the world of Stranger Things still has plenty of secrets left to uncover. Just when fans thought they had said goodbye to the supernatural chaos, strange happenings are pulling fans back into a world where nothing is ever quite what it seems. And this time, it's going way back before Hawkins became ground zero for all things creepy.

Netflix gave a first look at its upcoming prequel series on social media Friday, Nov. 6, and the teaser is already giving plenty to talk about.

The short clip opens with a shot of an abandoned bicycle resting in the grass as a radio plays The Crew Cuts' "Sh-Boom." The camera then moves toward a fenced-off area with a warning sign before shifting to the cloudy sky.

Things take an eerie turn when text appears on screen reading, "April 19, 1955 Marion, Nevada." Moments later, a thunderous crack and flash of light reveal a mysterious wormhole-like phenomenon in the sky.

"Before Hawkins, there was Marion," the post's caption read, before revealing the prequel's title and release window. "OTHER WORLDS: A STRANGER THINGS ADVENTURE. New series only on Netflix, 2028."

For a little refresher, Stranger Things ran for five seasons from July 2016 through December 2025. The sci-fi horror hit followed a group of kids, local authorities and a mysterious telekinetic girl as they uncovered terrifying supernatural secrets in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

But this new chapter is taking things several decades back. Set before the events in Hawkins and the stage play, the story will explore a mysterious paranormal disturbance inside a restricted area of Marion, Nevada.

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NETFLIX

If that first teaser is any indication, there's a whole lot more to this supernatural universe than ever imagined. While Other Worlds isn't due out until 2028, fans can prep by catching up on all five seasons of Stranger Things streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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