I Just Realized Why I Recognize 'Paradise' Star Sarah Shahi and I Can’t Believe I Almost Missed It

Shahi plays Dr. Gabriela Torabi, a brilliant, empathetic psychologist who helped design the bunker itself. She’s thoughtful, a bit of a “people-pleaser,” and serves as a close confidante to the bunker’s leader. Basically, she’s central to the drama. But still, I knew I’d seen her somewhere before.

And then it hit me.

She led two seasons of Netflix’s extremely steamy, very NSFW drama, Sex/Life. The series, created by Stacy Rukeyser and inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, premiered on June 25, 2021. The second (and final) season dropped on March 2, 2023.

In Sex/Life, Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, a suburban mom of two and former academic who finds herself deep in a midlife spiral. Restless and nostalgic, Billie becomes fixated on memories of her passionate ex, Brad, while torn between him and her dependable husband, Cooper. It's messy, sexy and wildly bingable.