I Just Realized Why I Recognize 'Paradise' Star Sarah Shahi and I Can’t Believe I Almost Missed It

In case you somehow missed the memo, Paradise season two has officially landed on Hulu. The post-apocalyptic thriller made serious waves when it debuted last year, and, honestly, it’s easy to see why. The premise alone hooks you (a Secret Service agent investigating the president’s murder inside a massive underground bunker? Say less). Add in a stacked cast featuring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Sarah Shahi, and now new additions like Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty, and you’ve got prestige-TV gold.
But if I’m being honest, it wasn’t just the plot keeping me locked in. It was the cast. More specifically, Sarah Shahi. Every time she appeared on screen, I had the same thought: Why does she look so familiar?