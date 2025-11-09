Sterling K. Brown Gets Candid About His Marriage, His Hit Show and Watching Sandra Bullock on Christmas Eve

“Right now, I’m in a boot from an Achilles tendon injury, and that is what makes this gifting option with Shipt so special right now. I can send things to my brother and sister, to my cousins, groceries, and important ingredients for some of the holiday traditions that we have in our family. Whether it's my grandmother's dressing or sweet potato pies, sending these things to the people who I know who are going to be making them in St. Louis, and letting them know that I'm thinking of them.”

Season two of his hit show Paradise is also at the forefront of his mind, with Brown telling us to expect a lot more action this go-round. “There are a few more stunts in season two than there were even in season one,” he explains, adding, “The scope of the show sort of gets bigger. We get a chance to do a lot of new locations because we are exploring the world outside of the bunker. And we get a chance to see, like, aspects of humanity that are sort of positive and very reassuring, and those that can be sort of scary as well. I think the big question is, do I find my wife? Does Xavier find his wife? I don't know. Stay tuned. What happened to Sinatra? Is she okay? Is she coming back? Is she not?"