This ‘Reacher’ Spin-Off Just Became a #1 Hit and It’s Worth the Hype

When it comes to having a hit show, there is often consensus among TV execs that there should be a spin-off. Now, that doesn't always work out. (Remember the Suits spin-off, Suits LA?) However, sometimes it goes even better than one could imagine, like the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and the multiple Walking Dead franchise additions. And Prime Video's Reacher spin-off, Neagley, is thankfully in the company of the latter.

If you’ve been missing Reacher, Neagley arrived at a pretty perfect time. The eight-episode first season premiered on Prime Video on September 16, just as Reacher season four wrapped, giving fans a new way to stay in that universe without having to wait around for the next chapter.

This time, the spotlight is on Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten. A former member of the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit and one of Jack Reacher’s longtime colleagues, Neagley is now working as a private investigator in Chicago. Her latest case hits close to home after her childhood friend Tommy dies in what appears to be a suspicious subway accident.