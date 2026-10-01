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This ‘Reacher’ Spin-Off Just Became a #1 Hit and It’s Worth the Hype

Your next binge awaits

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 1, 2026
4:49pm
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Shane Mahood/Prime

When it comes to having a hit show, there is often consensus among TV execs that there should be a spin-off. Now, that doesn't always work out. (Remember the Suits spin-off, Suits LA?) However, sometimes it goes even better than one could imagine, like the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and the multiple Walking Dead franchise additions. And Prime Video's Reacher spin-off, Neagley, is thankfully in the company of the latter.

If you’ve been missing Reacher, Neagley arrived at a pretty perfect time. The eight-episode first season premiered on Prime Video on September 16, just as Reacher season four wrapped, giving fans a new way to stay in that universe without having to wait around for the next chapter.

This time, the spotlight is on Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten. A former member of the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit and one of Jack Reacher’s longtime colleagues, Neagley is now working as a private investigator in Chicago. Her latest case hits close to home after her childhood friend Tommy dies in what appears to be a suspicious subway accident.

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Robin Cymbaly/Prime

Neagley isn't buying the official story. Convinced Tommy’s death was not a drug-induced suicide, she sets out to figure out what actually happened. Cue the investigations, fights, twists and plenty of the action that Reacher fans have come to expect.

But here’s the part I really appreciate: The first season actually wraps up its central story. There’s no giant cliffhanger designed to leave you screaming at your screen if the show isn't immediately renewed. So even though I’m absolutely hoping we get another season, viewers aren't left staring at a pile of unanswered questions.

Still not convinced? The audience and critics seem to be pretty into it, too. Neagley currently has a 94 percent critics score and an 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

One viewer wrote, "Really good show, went in thinking it wouldn't be any good as Reacher. I was wrong," while another said, "What a fantastic mini-series. Neagley is right out of the Jack Reacher novel stable and is a truly excellent first season for this spin-off." A third summed it up simply: "Very good spin off!"

So, if you’ve been looking for your next action-packed binge, this might be it.

Neagley is streaming now on Prime Video.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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