About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

This #1 Series Has 4 Seasons—and You’ll Wish You’d Started Watching Sooner

And it's already renewed for a fifth season

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 18, 2026
4:54pm
Reacher season four 720x780
Courtesy of Prime

It’s pretty much clockwork these days: A new show drops, immediately shoots to the top of the streaming charts, and viewers start wondering if they’ll get another season. Of course, that doesn’t always happen. We’ve seen it time and time again, with Boots, The Waterfront, Stumble and plenty of other fan favorites getting the ax. But Prime Video’s latest number one series is playing by a different set of rules.

Enter Reacher.

If you’re not already familiar, Reacher is an action crime series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels. It stars Alan Ritchson as the titular character, a self-proclaimed drifter and former U.S. Army military police officer who has plenty of strength, brains and skills to match. As he travels from place to place, Reacher inevitably finds himself crossing paths with dangerous criminals and getting pulled into their messes.

RCHR S3 UT 303 240423 KALCHR 00258RC 3000 1200x800
Christos Kalohoridis/Prime

Season four arrived on August 12 with three episodes, and within just two days, it had climbed to the top of Prime Video’s Top 10 list. So, if you’ve been looking for your next binge, consider this your sign.

The first season, based on the novel Killing Floor, premiered in February 2022, followed by season two in December 2023 and season three in February 2025. Season four is based on Gone Tomorrow, and surprise, there’s already more on the way. The series was renewed for a fifth season in May, which will be based on Make Me.

As someone currently making my way through season two, I can confirm you don’t necessarily have to start from the beginning. There are characters and storylines that carry over, but not enough to make a full rewatch mandatory.

So, if Reacher has somehow escaped your watch list, I fully support pressing play. Four seasons and another one already on the way? There’s plenty to catch up on.

Seasons 1-3 of Reacher are streaming now on Prime Video. Season 4 is currently streaming, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

This Action Crime Thriller Just Shot to #1—and the Cast Is Absolutely Loaded

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe