This #1 Series Has 4 Seasons—and You’ll Wish You’d Started Watching Sooner

It’s pretty much clockwork these days: A new show drops, immediately shoots to the top of the streaming charts, and viewers start wondering if they’ll get another season. Of course, that doesn’t always happen. We’ve seen it time and time again, with Boots, The Waterfront, Stumble and plenty of other fan favorites getting the ax. But Prime Video’s latest number one series is playing by a different set of rules.
Enter Reacher.
If you’re not already familiar, Reacher is an action crime series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels. It stars Alan Ritchson as the titular character, a self-proclaimed drifter and former U.S. Army military police officer who has plenty of strength, brains and skills to match. As he travels from place to place, Reacher inevitably finds himself crossing paths with dangerous criminals and getting pulled into their messes.