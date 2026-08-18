This #1 Series Has 4 Seasons—and You’ll Wish You’d Started Watching Sooner

Season four arrived on August 12 with three episodes, and within just two days, it had climbed to the top of Prime Video’s Top 10 list. So, if you’ve been looking for your next binge, consider this your sign.

The first season, based on the novel Killing Floor, premiered in February 2022, followed by season two in December 2023 and season three in February 2025. Season four is based on Gone Tomorrow, and surprise, there’s already more on the way. The series was renewed for a fifth season in May, which will be based on Make Me.

As someone currently making my way through season two, I can confirm you don’t necessarily have to start from the beginning. There are characters and storylines that carry over, but not enough to make a full rewatch mandatory.