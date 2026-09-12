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Why 'Practical Magic 2' Star Xolo Maridueña Looks So Familiar

Mystery solved

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 12, 2026
1:00pm
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﻿LounisPhotography/ABACA

The day has finally arrived: Practical Magic 2 is officially here. After weeks of teasers and anticipation, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back on screen as the beloved Owens sisters, and thankfully, they haven’t missed a beat. While some familiar faces are reprising their roles, the sequel also introduces a few new ones. And if one of them had you thinking, “Wait, I know him,” you’re definitely not alone.

Enter Xolo Maridueña.

Practical Magic 2 picks up after the events of the original film, with the Owens family legacy once again taking center stage. This time, new secrets force the sisters to confront parts of their past they thought they had left behind. The sequel also brings the next generation into the story. One of Sally’s daughters, Kylie, played by Joey King, takes on a bigger role as she tries to help break the family curse. Maridueña plays Kylie’s love interest, giving him a front-row seat to all the magical family drama.

But if you were watching and wondering why Maridueña looked so familiar, there’s a very good reason. You probably know him as Miguel Diaz from Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai.

Maridueña appeared throughout all six seasons of the action-packed series, playing the bullied teen who becomes Johnny Lawrence’s star karate student.

You may also recognize him from Blue Beetle, where he played Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who becomes the superhero after an ancient alien scarab bonds with him.

His résumé doesn’t stop there. He has also appeared in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, the 2026 Rush Hour series and four seasons of Parenthood.

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Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

And if it was his voice that sparked some serious déjà vu, IMDb also credits Maridueña with voice roles in Smurfs, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers and Cleopatra in Space.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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