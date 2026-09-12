Why 'Practical Magic 2' Star Xolo Maridueña Looks So Familiar

The day has finally arrived: Practical Magic 2 is officially here. After weeks of teasers and anticipation, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back on screen as the beloved Owens sisters, and thankfully, they haven’t missed a beat. While some familiar faces are reprising their roles, the sequel also introduces a few new ones. And if one of them had you thinking, “Wait, I know him,” you’re definitely not alone.

Enter Xolo Maridueña.

Practical Magic 2 picks up after the events of the original film, with the Owens family legacy once again taking center stage. This time, new secrets force the sisters to confront parts of their past they thought they had left behind. The sequel also brings the next generation into the story. One of Sally’s daughters, Kylie, played by Joey King, takes on a bigger role as she tries to help break the family curse. Maridueña plays Kylie’s love interest, giving him a front-row seat to all the magical family drama.