entertainment

Audiences Are Having Very *Strong* Reactions to Netflix’s New #1 Movie

Brace yourself

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 20, 2025
4:33pm
NetflixDoc
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has a new number-one film and while that’s not exactly groundbreaking news (the Top 10 is basically a revolving door), this one hits different. Unlike most of the usual chart-toppers, this one’s stirring up major reactions from viewers and it’s currently rocking a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film? The Perfect Neighbor.

The Perfect Neighbor is a 2025 American documentary directed and produced by Geeta Gandbhir. It follows the killing of Ajike Owens, told through police bodycam footage and explores the neighborhood tensions that led to the tragedy.

The film made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, where it took home the Directing Award. It also had a limited U.S. theatrical release on October 10 before hitting Netflix globally on October 17.

The Perfect Neighbor 01 26 13 12
Courtesy of Netflix

Since landing on the platform, the documentary has sparked a wave of reviews and commentary and these go way beyond the usual “It was good” or “Not for me” takes. The reactions cut deeper, likely because the subject matter demands it. This isn’t a scripted thriller—it’s a real, raw story.

"I haven’t felt such visceral and intensely gendered loathing for a documentary termagant since ‘Dear Zachary,’" one reviewer shared on Rotten Tomatoes.

"As gripping as it is deeply unsettling, The Perfect Neighbor lays bare the systemic failures and the quiet terror embedded in American legal systems with surgical precision," another wrote.

"The Perfect Neighbor is an exceptionally tough watch, both in terms of its subject matter and in the way that it is filmed," a third wrote, while a fourth called the documentary "tremendous... but not one I wish to ever revisit."

Over on social media, the emotional responses kept coming.

“Watching The Perfect Neighbor on Netflix crying my eyes out,” one user tweeted.

Another noted, “I think The Perfect Neighbor did a great job of shining a harsh light on a system where some people walk in with the benefit of the doubt, while others carry the weight of suspicion simply because their skin color walks in first.”

The Perfect Neighbor is streaming now on Netflix.

