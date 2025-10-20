Audiences Are Having Very *Strong* Reactions to Netflix’s New #1 Movie

Netflix has a new number-one film and while that’s not exactly groundbreaking news (the Top 10 is basically a revolving door), this one hits different. Unlike most of the usual chart-toppers, this one’s stirring up major reactions from viewers and it’s currently rocking a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film? The Perfect Neighbor.

The Perfect Neighbor is a 2025 American documentary directed and produced by Geeta Gandbhir. It follows the killing of Ajike Owens, told through police bodycam footage and explores the neighborhood tensions that led to the tragedy.

The film made its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, where it took home the Directing Award. It also had a limited U.S. theatrical release on October 10 before hitting Netflix globally on October 17.