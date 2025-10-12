About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

This Halloween Classic Just Cracked Netflix’s Top 10—& I Know What I'm Watching Tonight

Still going strong after 30 years

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 12, 2025
2:00pm
Christinaricci
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

It’s officially October, which means spooky season is in full swing. While Halloween isn’t until the 31st, many of us are already decking out our homes in pumpkins, cobwebs and skeletons and bingeing every festive favorite we can find. And while there’s no shortage of Halloween classics to stream this month, one throwback film just crept its way into Netflix’s Top 10 and it’s exactly the kind of nostalgic comfort-watch we needed.

The movie? Casper.

Yep, Casper just hit Netflix’s trending list and it couldn’t be better timing, because 2025 marks the film’s 30th anniversary.

Originally released in 1995, Casper is a supernatural comedy based on the Harvey Comics character Casper the Friendly Ghost. The story follows the sweet, see-through ghost as he haunts Whipstaff Manor in Friendship, Maine and forms an unlikely bond with teen Kat Harvey (played by Christina Ricci), whose paranormal therapist dad (Bill Pullman) is hired to clear the house of spirits.

The cast also includes Cathy Moriarty and Eric Idle, with voice talent from Joe Nipote, Brad Garrett and Joe Alaskey—and marks the debut of Malachi Pearson, who voiced the title role.

Seeing it rise to Netflix’s Top 10 isn’t a huge shock. When Casper hit theaters back in 1995, it raked in $289 million at the box office against a $55 million budget. It even launched two direct-to-video prequels and a spinoff animated series (The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper).

GettyImages 1137106228
LMPC via Getty Images

Bottom line? If you’re looking for a spooky-season rewatch that’s light on the scares and heavy on the heart, Casper is your go-to. With a PG rating, it’s perfect for family movie night or just a cozy solo watch.

Stream Casper now on Netflix.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

The 100 Best Halloween Movies of All Time

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe