This Halloween Classic Just Cracked Netflix’s Top 10—& I Know What I'm Watching Tonight

It’s officially October, which means spooky season is in full swing. While Halloween isn’t until the 31st, many of us are already decking out our homes in pumpkins, cobwebs and skeletons and bingeing every festive favorite we can find. And while there’s no shortage of Halloween classics to stream this month, one throwback film just crept its way into Netflix’s Top 10 and it’s exactly the kind of nostalgic comfort-watch we needed.

The movie? Casper.

Yep, Casper just hit Netflix’s trending list and it couldn’t be better timing, because 2025 marks the film’s 30th anniversary.