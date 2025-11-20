Netflix’s #1 Movie Is a True-Crime Doc That Has Audiences Arguing Over What’s True

Netflix just dropped a new true-crime documentary and in less than 24 hours it’s already the movie everyone is watching (and arguing about.) The Carman Family Deaths premiered on November 19 and the twisty case shot straight to number one on the streamer’s Top 10 movies chart.

The documentary digs into the unsettling story of Linda Carman, 54, and her 22-year-old son, Nathan, who set out on an overnight fishing trip from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, in September 2016. When Linda didn’t check in the next day, both were reported missing, triggering a massive Coast Guard search covering about 62,000 nautical square miles. Eight days later, a freighter found Nathan alone in a life raft nearly 100 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. He survived. Linda was never found.