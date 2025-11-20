About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Netflix’s #1 Movie Is a True-Crime Doc That Has Audiences Arguing Over What’s True

What team are you on?

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 20, 2025
8:04pm
Netflix just dropped a new true-crime documentary and in less than 24 hours it’s already the movie everyone is watching (and arguing about.) The Carman Family Deaths premiered on November 19 and the twisty case shot straight to number one on the streamer’s Top 10 movies chart.

The documentary digs into the unsettling story of Linda Carman, 54, and her 22-year-old son, Nathan, who set out on an overnight fishing trip from South Kingstown, Rhode Island, in September 2016. When Linda didn’t check in the next day, both were reported missing, triggering a massive Coast Guard search covering about 62,000 nautical square miles. Eight days later, a freighter found Nathan alone in a life raft nearly 100 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. He survived. Linda was never found.

Once rescued, Nathan shared a dramatic survival story and expressed shock over his mother’s disappearance but investigators and family members quickly flagged inconsistencies.

They questioned skipped safety steps, his choice to go unusually far offshore and his sometimes detached demeanor during interviews. Nathan, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, often gave fragmented or overly calculated responses that only fueled doubts.

And then there was the family’s complicated past: three years earlier, Linda’s father, millionaire developer John Chakalos, had been murdered in his bed and Nathan was the last known person to see him alive.

The Carman Family Deaths unpacks how what began as a mysterious disappearance at sea spiraled into a sweeping, years-long investigation.

If it sounds like a wild ride, that’s because it is. And while the documentary does deliver a concrete ending to the case (don’t worry, no spoilers here), viewers still can’t agree on whether or not Nathan was actually the killer.

The Carman Family Deaths is a terrifying but ultimately heartbreaking watch that makes us question the truth,” one critic wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the debate is raging online. One Redditor said, “I’ve never been more unconvinced of a person’s guilt from a documentary.” Another kept it simple, stating, “He did it.”

So, did he or didn’t he? You’ll have to decide for yourself or at least see what authorities ultimately concluded.

The Carman Family Deaths is streaming now on Netflix.

