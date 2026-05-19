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Netflix Just Pulled the Plug on This Show and the Internet Is Completely Divided

Another one bites the dust

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By Danielle Long
Published May 19, 2026
7:32pm
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Christopher Saunders/Netflix

Another Netflix series is officially coming to an end. While cancellations are nothing new in the streaming world, the reaction to this one has been surprisingly split. Usually fans either rally hard to save a show or collectively agree it’s time to wrap things up. But when it comes to The Night Agent, viewers seem completely divided.

On May 4, news broke that The Night Agent would conclude with a fourth and final season, which is already in production in Los Angeles. Honestly, getting a final season at all is kind of a win in the Netflix universe, where many shows disappear without much closure (Yes, I'm still salty about The Waterfront).

Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, the series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, as he uncovers a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office. The political thriller quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest breakout hits when it premiered.

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Christopher Saunders/Netflix

Following the news, fans took to social media to share their thoughts, and reactions were all over the place.

“Netflix f***** this up themselves and I DON'T UNDERSTAND IT,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Damn i actually really liked the 3rd season,” another expressed. “Sorry to see it go. The 3rd season was fucking awesome,” another shared on X.

At the same time, plenty of viewers felt the series had run its course.

“Probably for the best, before it really overstayed its welcome,” one Reddit user shared. Another chimed in, “Not even mad tbh show was greatly written and anything more will just make it stale,” while a third bluntly added, “Should have ended after episode 4.”

The mixed fan reactions mirror the show’s critical reception over the years.

Season one was undeniably massive for Netflix, becoming the streamer’s third most-watched debut series at the time and hitting number one in more than 87 countries. That success led to quick renewals for seasons two and three.

According to Deadline, viewership reportedly plateaued after season three, but Netflix data apparently showed there was still enough audience interest in Peter’s story to justify one final chapter, leading to the season four renewal and giving fans a proper ending this time around.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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