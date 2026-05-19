Netflix Just Pulled the Plug on This Show and the Internet Is Completely Divided

Another Netflix series is officially coming to an end. While cancellations are nothing new in the streaming world, the reaction to this one has been surprisingly split. Usually fans either rally hard to save a show or collectively agree it’s time to wrap things up. But when it comes to The Night Agent, viewers seem completely divided.

On May 4, news broke that The Night Agent would conclude with a fourth and final season, which is already in production in Los Angeles. Honestly, getting a final season at all is kind of a win in the Netflix universe, where many shows disappear without much closure (Yes, I'm still salty about The Waterfront).

Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, the series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, as he uncovers a conspiracy that reaches all the way to the Oval Office. The political thriller quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest breakout hits when it premiered.