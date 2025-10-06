About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
New Serial Killer Thriller Hits #1 on Netflix—and Charlie Hunnam Is Unrecognizable

Viewers say it's chilling

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Oct 6, 2025
monster-ed-gein-netflix-mobile
Netflix

As a lover of true crime, thrillers and mysteries, I’m constantly on the hunt for a new show or movie that checks all of those boxes. And now, there's a new drama series on Netflix that has caught my attention.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, an American biographical crime drama anthology series (with an almost unrecognizable Charlie Hunnam, I might add), is created by Ian Brennan. This new season spans eight episodes, exploring the crimes of 1950s serial killer Ed Gein, who is confirmed to have killed at least two women, later exhuming their bodies for terrifying purposes.

In an interview with Tudum, Brennan explains, “Gein is probably one of the most influential people of the 20th century, and yet people don’t know that much about him.” He continues, “He influenced some of the biggest serial killers of the 20th century, which is another thing that I think people did not and do not know about him — Ted Bundy, and on and on and on.”

Despite its interesting backstory, Monster: The Ed Gein Story seems to have split viewers and critics. It currently holds a disappointing 20 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes; however, the Popcornmeter has a much higher (though still not stellar) score from audience members, hitting 53 percent.

monster-ed-gein-netflix-screenshot
Netflix

One viewer writes, “Respectfully, the series powerfully captured the descent of a dark and tormented individual shaped by years of verbal abuse and untreated mental illness. Charlie Hunnam and Laurie Metcalf delivered outstanding performances, bringing a raw and unsettling realism to their roles. I especially appreciated how the series wove connections to other films inspired by this one person’s horrific acts, which was a haunting reminder of how pain can give rise to artistry.”

Another adds, “The storytelling is superb and the acting is even more impressive. IF you enjoy the macabre at its most raw, then you should absolutely love this series.”

Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
