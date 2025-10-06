New Serial Killer Thriller Hits #1 on Netflix—and Charlie Hunnam Is Unrecognizable

As a lover of true crime, thrillers and mysteries, I’m constantly on the hunt for a new show or movie that checks all of those boxes. And now, there's a new drama series on Netflix that has caught my attention.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, an American biographical crime drama anthology series (with an almost unrecognizable Charlie Hunnam, I might add), is created by Ian Brennan. This new season spans eight episodes, exploring the crimes of 1950s serial killer Ed Gein, who is confirmed to have killed at least two women, later exhuming their bodies for terrifying purposes.