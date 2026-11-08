A 'This Is Us' Reunion Could Be Coming—on One Condition

Is there anything better than seeing your favorite TV stars reunite years after a beloved show wraps? From the Friends cast getting together to the Bring It On stars sparking a wave of nostalgia, these little trips down memory lane never fail to get fans talking. And now, another fan-favorite reunion could be in the works. This time, it's This Is Us alums Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley.

Although the emotional NBC drama ended in 2022, it looks like the Pearson family could have another on-screen moment. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Ventimiglia was asked whether he'd consider appearing on Hartley's hit CBS series, Tracker. His answer? A very enthusiastic yes, with one small caveat.

“I would," he said. "It would [depend on it being the] right time.”