About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

A 'This Is Us' Reunion Could Be Coming—on One Condition

Pearson family reunion?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 8, 2026
This IS US reunion 720x780
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Is there anything better than seeing your favorite TV stars reunite years after a beloved show wraps? From the Friends cast getting together to the Bring It On stars sparking a wave of nostalgia, these little trips down memory lane never fail to get fans talking. And now, another fan-favorite reunion could be in the works. This time, it's This Is Us alums Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley.

Although the emotional NBC drama ended in 2022, it looks like the Pearson family could have another on-screen moment. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Ventimiglia was asked whether he'd consider appearing on Hartley's hit CBS series, Tracker. His answer? A very enthusiastic yes, with one small caveat.

“I would," he said. "It would [depend on it being the] right time.”

BLU A19436590 1200x1659
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

The actor also had plenty of sweet things to say about his former co-star, making it clear that the two still share a special bond.

“Justin, he’s just the best dude on the planet. We had a great time on This Is Us and if there’s ever an opportunity—of course I would. I’d love to.”

For a little refresher, This Is Us aired on NBC from September 2016 to May 2022 and followed the lives of the Pearson family across multiple timelines. Ventimiglia played family patriarch Jack Pearson, while Hartley portrayed his son Kevin. The ensemble cast also included Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.

Meanwhile, Hartley has been busy starring as Colter Shaw in Tracker, a CBS action drama based on Jeffery Deaver's 2019 novel The Never Game. The series follows a survivalist who travels the country helping law enforcement and private citizens track down missing people in exchange for reward money.

Now, the only question is what kind of role Ventimiglia would play in Colter Shaw's world. A fellow tracker, perhaps? Only time will tell.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

'The Parent Trap' Stars Just Had One Epically Glamorous Reunion at the Emmys

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe