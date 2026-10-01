Wild New Hulu Series Pulls Back the Curtain on a Controversial 2000s Reality Show

What goes around comes around, especially when it comes to fashion and TV. In an era when just about every nostalgic favorite is getting rebooted, reimagined or revisited, some old-school shows are returning in a very different way: under the microscope.

Remember Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which peeled back the glossy curtain to explore the controversial and problematic realities behind the hit series? Well, another 2000s reality show is getting the same treatment. Enter Hulu’s The Swan: Behind the Mirror.

If you need a quick refresher on The Swan, the original series debuted on Fox in 2004. Across two seasons and 18 episodes, the show centered on women who were told they could completely reinvent their appearances and, in the process, their lives. The women were dubbed “Swans” after undergoing a lengthy and seriously intense makeover process.

The format was pretty straightforward, at least on paper.