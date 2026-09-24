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Ryan Murphy’s ‘Glee’ Reboot Just Hit a Major Milestone

And a few original cast members could be involved

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 24, 2026
3:09pm
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It’s definitely not unusual these days for a beloved show or movie to return. Just this month, Practical Magic 2 hit theaters, while A Different World premiered on Netflix, both around 30 years after their original runs. Now, another fan-favorite series could be getting the same treatment: Glee.

Ryan Murphy, one of the creators of the musical comedy-drama, appeared on Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, September 23, where he revealed that the potential reboot just reached a pretty major milestone.

“Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago,” the Emmy Award winner said. “So, we have a script.”

"Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something," he added.

And it sounds like some of the original cast could be on board, too.

"I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea,” he said. “Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know, we’ll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it.”

The original Glee ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, earning 40 Emmy nominations and six wins along the way.

The series starred Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling as members of the New Directions glee club. Later seasons introduced Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more.

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Carin Baer/Fox-Tv/Kobal / Shutterstock

Of course, no Glee recap would be complete without mentioning Matthew Morrison’s Will Schuester and Jane Lynch’s scene-stealing Sue Sylvester.

There’s no timeline for a potential reboot just yet, but in the meantime, fans can revisit all six seasons on Hulu or Disney+.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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