Ryan Murphy’s ‘Glee’ Reboot Just Hit a Major Milestone

It’s definitely not unusual these days for a beloved show or movie to return. Just this month, Practical Magic 2 hit theaters, while A Different World premiered on Netflix, both around 30 years after their original runs. Now, another fan-favorite series could be getting the same treatment: Glee.

Ryan Murphy, one of the creators of the musical comedy-drama, appeared on Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, September 23, where he revealed that the potential reboot just reached a pretty major milestone.

“Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago,” the Emmy Award winner said. “So, we have a script.”

"Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something," he added.