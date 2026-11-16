So, how did she get here? Let's talk about "Choosin' Texas." The track became a full-blown crossover hit, reaching listeners who might not typically have a country song in their rotation. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the year's defining hits.

The song even crossed genres. Rapper Drake teamed up with fellow 2027 Grammy nominee Don Toliver to put their own spin on the track. Their reimagined version, titled "Solar Eclipse," gives the original melody a moodier, R&B-inspired sound.

It's not every day that a country hit catches the attention of two major names in hip-hop. Langley's song clearly has a life beyond its original genre, and that reach makes her Grammy run even more interesting.

Of course, she's up against some serious competition, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, RAYE and Phoebe Bridgers in the Album of the Year race. Still, Langley's presence in all four major categories makes her one of the most compelling artists to watch.