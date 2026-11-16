The 2027 Grammy nominations are officially here, and while RAYE is leading the pack with 11 nods, there's another artist who has my attention: Ella Langley.
The country singer is the only artist nominated in all four of the Grammys' biggest categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Langley also made a little Grammy history. She's the first country artist since Bobbie Gentry in 1968 to earn nominations in all four major categories in the same year. That's nearly 60 years and that's a major career milestone, especially for a first-time Grammy nominee.