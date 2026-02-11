I Have Thoughts About the New 'Gossip Girl' Sequel (Especially Those Two Major Twists)

In case you missed it, Gossip Girl is getting a new life but not quite in the way I (and I’m guessing a lot of fans) expected. Before we get into it though, let’s rewind for a second.

Gossip Girl is the American teen drama created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. The show followed a group of Manhattan’s Upper East Side students whose private and social lives were chronicled by the mysterious blogger, “Gossip Girl.” It aired on the CW from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012.

Now for the news: fans have reason to celebrate because, according to Deadline, a new Gossip Girl sequel (not to be confused with the short-lived reboot) is in the works, but with two major twists.