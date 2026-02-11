About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
I Have Thoughts About the New 'Gossip Girl' Sequel (Especially Those Two Major Twists)

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 11, 2026
In case you missed it, Gossip Girl is getting a new life but not quite in the way I (and I’m guessing a lot of fans) expected. Before we get into it though, let’s rewind for a second.

Gossip Girl is the American teen drama created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. The show followed a group of Manhattan’s Upper East Side students whose private and social lives were chronicled by the mysterious blogger, “Gossip Girl.” It aired on the CW from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012.

Now for the news: fans have reason to celebrate because, according to Deadline, a new Gossip Girl sequel (not to be confused with the short-lived reboot) is in the works, but with two major twists.

First, this sequel won’t be anything like the ensemble show we’ve grown to love. Instead of following the original six main characters—Blair, Serena, Dan, Nate, Chuck, and Jenny—the story will focus mainly on one: Blair.

Second, this sequel is coming in book form. Earlier this month, Deadline reported that the new standalone novel, titled Blair, has been sold.

So what’s it about? Blair picks up 20 years after the original bestselling Gossip Girl series. "Think Blair Waldorf in her 40s...as she returns to the Big Apple to climb her way back to the top of Upper East Side food chain," the outlet reports.

My thoughts? Honestly, I’m here for it. I started reading the series in middle school, long before it became one of the CW’s flagship shows and I can’t wait to see Blair’s story continue.

And (hopefully) the novel will eventually become a new series as well, which will give them a chance to bring back Leighton Meester, the actress who first brought Blair to life on screen.

While a TV show may be a long ways away (if it even happens), the book release is just around the corner. It is expected to hit shelves in summer 2027.

In the meantime, you’ll find me streaming Gossip Girl on HBO Max and reliving all the Upper East Side drama.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
