Netflix’s #1 Movie Is No Surprise—But Fans Thirsting Over the Main Character Totally Is

I did NOT see that coming

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 10, 2025
7:29pm
Ken Woroner/Netflix

Another week, another new Netflix number one but this time, the buzz isn’t just about the film itself. While it’s no shocker that Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein would hit the top spot, the audience reactions are what’s really turning heads. And no, it’s not just the storyline or the director’s signature gothic flair, it’s the main characters’ looks. Yep, people are straight-up thirsting over them.

The 2025 American gothic drama was produced, written, and directed by del Toro and is based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. It stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature and, apparently, both have struck a serious chord with viewers.

Ken Woroner/Netflix

And it’s not just the average fan. Critics are noticing too. Polygon called Elordi’s monster “never been hotter,” CNN labeled him “kind of hot,” and Digital Spy didn’t hold back, dubbing him a “hot monster.”

Isaac’s portrayal of Victor Frankenstein isn’t escaping the hype either. “Thank you for making Oscar Isaac hot because he is,” one Reddit user wrote. Another added, “They gave us Oscar Isaac eye candy,” while a third simply gushed, “He is a beautiful, beautiful man.”

Beyond the eye candy, the film itself is winning over critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an 86 percent critic rating and an impressive 95 percent audience score. (Check PureWow's full review of the film here.)

For those who need a refresher, Frankenstein follows Victor Frankenstein, an egotistical scientist whose experiment to create life spirals into dangerous consequences when his monstrous creation comes alive.

Alongside Isaac and Elordi, the cast includes Mia Goth as Elizabeth, plus Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz in supporting roles.

Frankenstein is streaming now on Netflix.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
