Netflix’s #1 Movie Is No Surprise—But Fans Thirsting Over the Main Character Totally Is

Another week, another new Netflix number one but this time, the buzz isn’t just about the film itself. While it’s no shocker that Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein would hit the top spot, the audience reactions are what’s really turning heads. And no, it’s not just the storyline or the director’s signature gothic flair, it’s the main characters’ looks. Yep, people are straight-up thirsting over them.

The 2025 American gothic drama was produced, written, and directed by del Toro and is based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. It stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Creature and, apparently, both have struck a serious chord with viewers.