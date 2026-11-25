Remember the days of beachy summer outfits, friendship bracelets and dreaming about finding a mermaid washed up on the shore? For anyone who grew up in the 2000s, there's one movie that probably brings all those memories rushing back. And now, nearly 20 years later, it's getting a whole new chapter.
That's right, the millennial cult favorite Aquamarine is officially making a comeback. Disney announced Tuesday , Nov. 24 that an adaptation of the 2006 film has been picked up to series for Disney+ and Disney Channel, Deadline reports. And there's an extra dose of nostalgia in the news: Emma Roberts is returning to the project, this time alongside original co-star Jake McDorman.