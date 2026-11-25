The new series will introduce a fresh group of characters, led by Kenzi Richardson as Coral, with Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton and Annika Reese rounding out the cast.

The story follows Coral, a teenager who moves to a dreamy seaside town and starts investigating her mother's mysterious disappearance. Along the way, she discovers that her mother is a mermaid, unlocking magical powers of her own just as long-buried secrets begin bubbling to the surface.

Roberts and McDorman will reprise their roles as Claire and Raymond, respectively, and also serve as executive producers.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the original Aquamarine loosely adapted Alice Hoffman's 2001 young adult novel. It starred Roberts, Sara Paxton and Joanna "JoJo" Levesque as a trio caught up in a very unusual summer.