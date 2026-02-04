About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
This Underrated Gerard Butler Crime Movie Just Topped Netflix’s Most-Watched List

Time for a rewatch

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 4, 2026
4:56pm
Gerard Butler Netflix Copshop
Briarcliff Entertainment/Moviestore

There’s no shortage of new shows and movies to stream right now, and honestly, a lot of them are living up to the hype. Between the highly anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton, Sophie Turner’s totally bingeable new thriller Steal and the pirate-prince series Sandokan that viewers are obsessed with, our watchlists are already packed. Still, every so often, an older title swoops back in and steals the spotlight. That’s exactly what just happened with Copshop, which didn’t just reappear on Netflix—it cannonballed straight to the number one spot on the streamer’s Top 10 list.

If you missed it the first time around, Copshop is a fast-paced action thriller centered on a clever con artist played by Frank Grillo. In a desperate attempt to hide from a deadly hitman (Gerard Butler), he intentionally gets himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station.

BLU A50926228
Briarcliff Entertainment/Moviestore

The plan? Lay low. The problem? The hitman gets himself arrested too and ends up in the cell right next door. Chaos quickly follows, with a rookie cop, played by Alexis Louder, caught squarely in the middle of a violent standoff.

The neo-noir film first hit theaters in September 2021, debuting in the UK before making its way stateside. It later landed on Netflix in 2022, though it quietly disappeared from the platform at some point. While it’s unclear exactly when it was removed, its recent return has been anything but subtle, hence that shiny number one ranking after dropping back on the streamer on February 1.

Critically, Copshop has held up pretty well over time. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics give it an 83 percent score, while audiences clock in at 74 percent, based on combined reviews from its original release and its recent streaming resurgence.

Viewers seem especially impressed by its relentless pace and tight setting.

“Foot to the pedal from the get-go and never lets up. This is the way action-thrillers should be made,” one reviewer wrote. Another praised the plot, saying, “Great story with twists and turns. Great cast.” A third chimed, “Such a great down to earth thriller, full of ultimate action in a small setting.”

Copshop is streaming now on Netflix.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
