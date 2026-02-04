This Underrated Gerard Butler Crime Movie Just Topped Netflix’s Most-Watched List

There’s no shortage of new shows and movies to stream right now, and honestly, a lot of them are living up to the hype. Between the highly anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton, Sophie Turner’s totally bingeable new thriller Steal and the pirate-prince series Sandokan that viewers are obsessed with, our watchlists are already packed. Still, every so often, an older title swoops back in and steals the spotlight. That’s exactly what just happened with Copshop, which didn’t just reappear on Netflix—it cannonballed straight to the number one spot on the streamer’s Top 10 list.

If you missed it the first time around, Copshop is a fast-paced action thriller centered on a clever con artist played by Frank Grillo. In a desperate attempt to hide from a deadly hitman (Gerard Butler), he intentionally gets himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station.