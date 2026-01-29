About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Here’s Where You’ve Seen 'Bridgerton' Star Luke Thompson Outside the Ton

He's got a thing for a period piece

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 29, 2026
4:05pm
Luke Thompson Bridgerton
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dearest Reader, the day has finally arrived—the one that’s been nearly two years in the making. The first part of Bridgerton season four is officially streaming on Netflix and all eyes are on Benedict Bridgerton.

This season centers on the fan-favorite second son (played by Luke Thompson) and his long-awaited romance with Sophie Beckett, portrayed by newcomer Yerin Ha. Their story is adapted from An Offer from a Gentleman and has been described as a Cinderella-inspired fairy tale, with a twist.

A season devoted entirely to Benedict means a lot more screen time for Thompson, 37, which got me wondering, “What else has the star been in?” If you’ve been asking yourself the same thing, you’re in the right place.

BRIDGERTON 403 Unit 00891R
Liam Daniel/Netflix

The English actor’s résumé goes back over a decade and starts with Shakespeare. Thompson appeared as Lysander in Shakespeare’s Globe: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, before going on to portray Mark Antony in Globe on Screen: Julius Caesar in 2015, according to IMDb.

In 2016, he took on Romeo in The Complete Walk: Romeo and Juliet. A few years later, he continued his classical streak with appearances in the TV movie Hamlet and a theater production of King Lear in 2018.

That said, it’s not all doublets and iambic pentameter. Thompson also popped up in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning war epic Dunkirk, which featured an ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles and Barry Keoghan.

In the 2017 film, Thompson played a Warrant Officer—brief, yes, but memorable. More recently, while still participating in Bridgerton, he appeared in another Netflix series, Transatlantic, which premiered in 2023.

In short, Thompson has quietly built a steady, impressive career over the past ten-plus years. And whether intentional or not, he clearly has a knack for period pieces.

No shade, he’s very good at them. We’ve watched him crush it as Benedict for three seasons already and now that season four puts him fully in the spotlight, it kind of feels like he was made for this moment.

Bridgerton season four is streaming now on Netflix.

