Here’s Where You’ve Seen 'Bridgerton' Star Luke Thompson Outside the Ton

Dearest Reader, the day has finally arrived—the one that’s been nearly two years in the making. The first part of Bridgerton season four is officially streaming on Netflix and all eyes are on Benedict Bridgerton.

This season centers on the fan-favorite second son (played by Luke Thompson) and his long-awaited romance with Sophie Beckett, portrayed by newcomer Yerin Ha. Their story is adapted from An Offer from a Gentleman and has been described as a Cinderella-inspired fairy tale, with a twist.

A season devoted entirely to Benedict means a lot more screen time for Thompson, 37, which got me wondering, “What else has the star been in?” If you’ve been asking yourself the same thing, you’re in the right place.