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Stephen King's ‘Carrie’ Just Got Renewed for Season 2

Talk about a killer comeback

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 24, 2026
1:00pm
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Courtesy of Prime Video

When it comes to TV renewals, you never really know what to expect. Sometimes, a show gets the green light almost immediately (hello, Running Point), while others score a renewal before the first season even premieres, like the Legally Blonde prequel Elle. And then there are the shows that don't get a second chance (RIP Boots). Luckily, fans of Prime Video's Carrie can breathe a sigh of relief because the horror series is officially returning for season two.

On Oct. 23, just two weeks after the show's premiere, Prime Video renewed Carrie, giving fans more of the story to look forward to. The news is especially exciting since season one strayed from the ending of Stephen King’s novel, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger.

“For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next,” showrunner and executive producer Mike Flanagan said in a statement, per Variety.

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Courtesy of Prime Video

King, who wrote the 1974 novel the series is based on and also serves as an executive producer, shared his excitement about the next chapter. “I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White. Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling,” he said in the statement.

The eight-episode series premiered Oct. 7 and follows sheltered teen Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), who is raised by her intensely religious mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan), and doomsday-prepper father, Ralph (Tahmoh Penikett). After her father dies unexpectedly, Carrie enters public high school for the first time, where she faces online bullying and discovers telekinetic powers she can barely control.

Flanagan’s take marks the latest screen adaptation of King’s story, following the iconic 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek, The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999), a 2002 TV movie starring Angela Bettis and the 2013 remake featuring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

There’s no release date for season two just yet, but all eight episodes of Carrie season one are streaming now on Prime Video.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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