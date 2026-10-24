Stephen King's ‘Carrie’ Just Got Renewed for Season 2

When it comes to TV renewals, you never really know what to expect. Sometimes, a show gets the green light almost immediately (hello, Running Point), while others score a renewal before the first season even premieres, like the Legally Blonde prequel Elle. And then there are the shows that don't get a second chance (RIP Boots). Luckily, fans of Prime Video's Carrie can breathe a sigh of relief because the horror series is officially returning for season two.

On Oct. 23, just two weeks after the show's premiere, Prime Video renewed Carrie, giving fans more of the story to look forward to. The news is especially exciting since season one strayed from the ending of Stephen King’s novel, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger.

“For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next,” showrunner and executive producer Mike Flanagan said in a statement, per Variety.