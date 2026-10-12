This Terrifying New Series Just Might Be Your Next Spooky Season Obsession

October basically comes with a built-in excuse to watch something creepy. Between the Halloween costumes, early sunsets and general spooky-season energy, it’s prime time for horror fans to settle in with a thriller. And now there’s a new take on one of the genre’s most iconic stories that viewers are already talking about: Prime Video’s Carrie.

Carrie premiered October 7, giving Stephen King’s classic 1974 novel another modern-day makeover. Developed by Mike Flanagan, the eight-episode supernatural horror series follows Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), a sheltered teenager who has spent most of her life isolated by her intensely religious mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan), and her doomsday-prepper father, Ralph (Tahmoh Penikett).