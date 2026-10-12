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This Terrifying New Series Just Might Be Your Next Spooky Season Obsession

Horror fans, rejoice!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 12, 2026
1:00pm
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Courtesy of Prime

October basically comes with a built-in excuse to watch something creepy. Between the Halloween costumes, early sunsets and general spooky-season energy, it’s prime time for horror fans to settle in with a thriller. And now there’s a new take on one of the genre’s most iconic stories that viewers are already talking about: Prime Video’s Carrie.

Carrie premiered October 7, giving Stephen King’s classic 1974 novel another modern-day makeover. Developed by Mike Flanagan, the eight-episode supernatural horror series follows Carrie White (Summer H. Howell), a sheltered teenager who has spent most of her life isolated by her intensely religious mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan), and her doomsday-prepper father, Ralph (Tahmoh Penikett).

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Courtesy of Prime

But Carrie’s carefully controlled world starts to unravel after her father unexpectedly dies. Suddenly, she’s forced to leave the only environment she knows and enter public high school for the first time. And, well, we all know high school can be brutal enough without supernatural abilities entering the equation.

As Carrie attempts to navigate her new surroundings, classmate Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton) makes things even worse by launching an Instagram account called “Carrie Red” to publicly humiliate her. Between the online bullying, social pressure and her mother’s increasingly suffocating beliefs, Carrie discovers she has telekinetic powers that are becoming harder to control.

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Courtesy of Prime

This is actually the fifth major screen adaptation or reimagining of King’s story. The original 1976 film starred Sissy Spacek, followed by The Rage: Carrie 2 in 1999, a 2002 television movie starring Angela Bettis, and the 2013 theatrical remake with Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

And while that 2013 version landed somewhere in the middle with critics and audiences, this latest adaptation appears to be having a much better run. It currently holds an 86 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with viewers also flooding social media with praise.

One viewer called it “essentially perfect in all aspects,” while another described it as “an interesting and well made updated version of the classic 1976 movie.” A third simply summed it up on X: “Loved it.”

All eight episodes of Carrie are streaming now on Prime Video.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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