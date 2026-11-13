Sam Hartman Is ABC’s Next Bachelor & the Internet Has Thoughts

It's official: ABC has found its next leading man, and fans are already making their opinions known. Meet Sam Hartman, the 27-year-old NFL quarterback who will hand out roses when The Bachelor returns for its milestone 30th season in March 2027.

On Friday, Nov. 13, ABC announced Hartman as the franchise's newest leading man. And if the reaction on the show's official Instagram account is any indication, viewers are more than ready for his season. The comments were flooded with people promising to tune in, while others were asking how to apply.