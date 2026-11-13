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Sam Hartman Is ABC’s Next Bachelor & the Internet Has Thoughts

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Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 13, 2026
4:08pm
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It's official: ABC has found its next leading man, and fans are already making their opinions known. Meet Sam Hartman, the 27-year-old NFL quarterback who will hand out roses when The Bachelor returns for its milestone 30th season in March 2027.

On Friday, Nov. 13, ABC announced Hartman as the franchise's newest leading man. And if the reaction on the show's official Instagram account is any indication, viewers are more than ready for his season. The comments were flooded with people promising to tune in, while others were asking how to apply.

"The real life Disney Prince. I will be watching again this season," one fan wrote. Another was ready to shoot their shot, commenting, "WHERE DO I SIGN UP??"

"This was a GREAT decision ABC," one person shared. Another added, "I’m definitely sat for this." And one more fan declared, "Best decision y’all could have made wow."

So, who exactly is Hartman? The Charlotte, North Carolina, native previously starred in Netflix's docuseries QB1: Beyond the Lights before playing college football at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. During his time on the field, he set Atlantic Coast Conference records for career passing touchdowns and 300-yard passing games.

After signing with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Hartman spent much of his professional career on the practice squad. Now, he's making franchise history as the first active professional athlete to lead the reality dating series.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, Hartman shared what he's hoping to find in a partner. At the top of his list? Competitiveness.

"I think competitiveness in somebody that I want to be able to chase," he explained. "Not chase in a way that you haven't texted me back in a week but chase in a way that they have a drive for something and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them."

He also said he's looking for "compassion and some type of caregiving," which he attributed to his family's medical background. His father is an orthopedic spine surgeon, his mother is a labor and delivery nurse, and his brother is completing a residency at Vanderbilt.

The Bachelor Season 30 premieres Sunday, March 21, 2027.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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