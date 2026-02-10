Is Robert Irwin Really the Next 'Bachelor'? His Answer Might Surprise You

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 22-year-old was asked about returning to reality TV. His response?

“Never say never, I'm in this realm right now where I'm like, never say never,” he said.

And when it comes to The Bachelor specifically, he teased, “You know what? Watch this space. Who knows.”

“It’s a strange world,” Irwin added. “Anything could happen.”

While that’s not exactly a confirmation, it’s also not a no, so fans can still hope for an official announcement. Also, just to note, if Robert were to take the lead, he’d also make history as the youngest Bachelor lead ever. Jesse Palmer, the show’s current host, still holds the record from his season in 2004.