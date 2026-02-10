About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Is Robert Irwin Really the Next 'Bachelor'? His Answer Might Surprise You

Never say never

By Danielle Long
Published Feb 10, 2026
4:23pm
There aren’t many shows that last decades, especially in today’s streaming-heavy landscape. Yet here we are, nearly 25 years later, with ABC’s The Bachelor still going strong. The dating series follows a single bachelor as he courts a group of women over several weeks, gradually eliminating contestants until he chooses one in a dramatic finale, often with a proposal. Traditionally, the bachelor comes from a previous season of The Bachelorette, but this season, a surprise twist might be in store.

Ever since Robert Irwin wowed audiences on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, fans have speculated that the wildlife conservationist should, could, and would step into the Bachelor mansion. Now, Robert himself is weighing in on the chatter.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 22-year-old was asked about returning to reality TV. His response?

“Never say never, I'm in this realm right now where I'm like, never say never,” he said.

And when it comes to The Bachelor specifically, he teased, “You know what? Watch this space. Who knows.”

“It’s a strange world,” Irwin added. “Anything could happen.”

While that’s not exactly a confirmation, it’s also not a no, so fans can still hope for an official announcement. Also, just to note, if Robert were to take the lead, he’d also make history as the youngest Bachelor lead ever. Jesse Palmer, the show’s current host, still holds the record from his season in 2004.

Meanwhile, ABC is keeping the franchise rolling with the latest season of The Bachelorette, starring The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Taylor Frankie Paul, which is set to premiere March 22.

Between Irwin’s potential casting and the new Bachelorette season, the next few months are shaping up to be a must-watch for fans.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
