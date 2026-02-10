Is Robert Irwin Really the Next 'Bachelor'? His Answer Might Surprise You

There aren’t many shows that last decades, especially in today’s streaming-heavy landscape. Yet here we are, nearly 25 years later, with ABC’s The Bachelor still going strong. The dating series follows a single bachelor as he courts a group of women over several weeks, gradually eliminating contestants until he chooses one in a dramatic finale, often with a proposal. Traditionally, the bachelor comes from a previous season of The Bachelorette, but this season, a surprise twist might be in store.
Ever since Robert Irwin wowed audiences on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, fans have speculated that the wildlife conservationist should, could, and would step into the Bachelor mansion. Now, Robert himself is weighing in on the chatter.