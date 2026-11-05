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Netflix's #1 True Crime Docuseries Revisits a Chilling Case That Haunted America for 20 Years

All the puzzle pieces are there

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2026
5:12pm
Taken Nathalee Holloway 720x780
Netflix

If there's one thing Netflix subscribers can seemingly never get enough of, it's a gripping true crime story. And judging by the streamer's latest Top 10 chart, that hasn't changed. Taking the number one spot just one day after its release is a new docuseries revisiting one of the most heartbreaking disappearances in recent history. Enter: Taken: The Natalee Holloway Story.

The three-part series arrived on Netflix on Nov. 4 and quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts. And if the name Natalee Holloway sounds familiar, here's a refresher on the case that captivated the nation.

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NETFLIX

In May 2005, a group of high school graduates from Alabama headed to Aruba to celebrate the end of their school year. While the trip was supposed to be a dream vacation, it took a devastating turn when 18-year-old Natalee disappeared and never boarded her flight home. Her disappearance sparked an international media frenzy and an extensive search that remained unresolved for years.

Now, nearly two decades later, the new docuseries gives viewers a closer look at the case through the eyes of those who knew Natalee best.

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NETFLIX

Across three episodes, her mother, Beth Holloway, shares the story of her daughter's disappearance and the 20-year search for answers. Featuring previously unseen footage, exclusive access to investigators and new details, the series revisits the case that continues to leave a lasting impact.

And while Beth finally received some answers in 2023, she isn't necessarily calling it closure.

“I never used the word closure, and I know it’s probably a matter of semantics,” she told Netflix's Tudum.

“The not-knowing is the never-ending nightmare," Beth added. "And with that nightmare, you endure endless scammers, theories, investigations that are swirling around you, and they never cease because you can never say it’s over.”

Taken: The Natalee Holloway Story is streaming now on Netflix.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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