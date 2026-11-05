Netflix's #1 True Crime Docuseries Revisits a Chilling Case That Haunted America for 20 Years

If there's one thing Netflix subscribers can seemingly never get enough of, it's a gripping true crime story. And judging by the streamer's latest Top 10 chart, that hasn't changed. Taking the number one spot just one day after its release is a new docuseries revisiting one of the most heartbreaking disappearances in recent history. Enter: Taken: The Natalee Holloway Story.

The three-part series arrived on Netflix on Nov. 4 and quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts. And if the name Natalee Holloway sounds familiar, here's a refresher on the case that captivated the nation.