Reese Witherspoon's September Book Club Pick Is the Sequel We’ve Been Waiting 12 Long Years for

Surprise! Reese’s Book Club’s September pick has arrived a little early, and there’s a pretty good reason why. The latest selection is Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty, and if that title sounds familiar, let me break it down.
Big Little Truths, which hit shelves August 25, is the official sequel to Moriarty’s bestselling novel Big Little Lies, which was published in 2014 and later adapted into HBO’s hit series of the same name. Basically, the Monterey crew is back, and it’s been a long time coming.
The book club announcement coincided with the novel’s release and included clips from the HBO series, plus a very excited Reese Witherspoon.