Reese Witherspoon's September Book Club Pick Is the Sequel We’ve Been Waiting 12 Long Years for

“You guys'll the characters are back!,” she exclaimed in an Instagram video. “I can't tell you how fun it is to go back down memory lane with these characters. Their kids are up to all kinds of crazy shenanigans and these moms are just trying to survive.”

Reese continued, “They're trying to be great moms. They're trying to be good partners. All of us are trying to avoid being caught in a web of lies and a new crime.”

Per Penguin Random House, Big Little Truths picks up 10 years after the events of Big Little Lies. Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie are still navigating life, but their kids have traded birthday-party drama for the much messier world of high school, complete with drugs, sex and alcohol. So, yeah, the stakes are definitely higher.

And the women have plenty of drama of their own. When a stranger starts asking questions around the school, they’re forced to reckon with the secrets they’ve kept from each other and their children.