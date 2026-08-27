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Reese Witherspoon's September Book Club Pick Is the Sequel We’ve Been Waiting 12 Long Years for

Finally!

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By Danielle Long
Published Aug 27, 2026
5:11pm

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Surprise! Reese’s Book Club’s September pick has arrived a little early, and there’s a pretty good reason why. The latest selection is Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty, and if that title sounds familiar, let me break it down.

Big Little Truths, which hit shelves August 25, is the official sequel to Moriarty’s bestselling novel Big Little Lies, which was published in 2014 and later adapted into HBO’s hit series of the same name. Basically, the Monterey crew is back, and it’s been a long time coming.

The book club announcement coincided with the novel’s release and included clips from the HBO series, plus a very excited Reese Witherspoon.

 “You guys'll the characters are back!,” she exclaimed in an Instagram video. “I can't tell you how fun it is to go back down memory lane with these characters. Their kids are up to all kinds of crazy shenanigans and these moms are just trying to survive.”

Reese continued, “They're trying to be great moms. They're trying to be good partners. All of us are trying to avoid being caught in a web of lies and a new crime.”

Per Penguin Random House, Big Little Truths picks up 10 years after the events of Big Little Lies. Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata and Bonnie are still navigating life, but their kids have traded birthday-party drama for the much messier world of high school, complete with drugs, sex and alcohol. So, yeah, the stakes are definitely higher.

And the women have plenty of drama of their own. When a stranger starts asking questions around the school, they’re forced to reckon with the secrets they’ve kept from each other and their children.

Ready to dive back in? You can snag your copy of Big Little Truths here.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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