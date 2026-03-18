Yes, the Gen Z Platypus Pout Is the New Millennial Duck Lips

Park has lately been painting the faces of some of the most glamorous A-list names, from Hailey Bieber to Emma Stone, Zoë Kravitz to newly crowned Oscar winner Jessie Buckley. As a matter of fact, she's also the longtime makeup artist of Miss Pouty Depp herself.

Her go-to move? Subtle overlining in a way that casts a blurred shadow above the lips, creating a sculpted look that seems to plump the upper one. Given that the pout is trending at the same time the "Nina Park look" is, I have a feeling they're connected. After all, having practiced this lip situation in a few snaps that will never see the light of the day, I can confirm that one of the key factors to making it look good is having the right makeup on. Otherwise (and maybe this is just me), you'll just look like a deflated blobfish.

Of course, we also can't ignore the elephant platypus in the room: the rise in popularity of lip fillers. According to a 2024 survey conducted by Morning Consult, 14 percent of Gen Z adults said that they have received cosmetic fillers at some point—the highest share among all the generational cohorts included in the poll. (FWIW, 11 percent of millennials confirmed getting a form of filler, while only 5 percent of baby boomers did.) The pout, no doubt, is designed to show off such enhancements.

Alas, whether it's inspired by our favorite makeup artist (or aesthetic procedure) of the moment, or simply a reaction to the general state of the world, the Platypus Pout is here and it's taking over Gen Z photos everywhere. But if you're a millennial like me who simply can't get the hang of it, let's agree not to use this as an excuse to bring back the duck lips. Along with Bumpits and concealer lips, some selfie staples are best left in the past.