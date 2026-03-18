Yes, the Gen Z Platypus Pout Is the New Millennial Duck Lips

As a millennial of the Myspace era (and, arguably, the generation that invented selfies), I've gone through my fair share of lip contortions. Kissy faces, Olsen "pruning" and, of course, the seminal duck lips of yore. (Forget 2016—I'm taking us way back to 2006.) And, like everything the younger generation sets its nostalgic sights on, what's old is new again in the realm of photo posing, albeit with a few tweaks.
Myspace has given way to TikTok, teapot poses have turned into breast rests and making a heart with your hands has become a finger skill on par with the Vulcan salute. Now, even our once-beloved duck lips have gotten a Gen Z update. I'm calling it the Platypus Pout.
If millennials pursed and pointed our smackers in a way that resembled the bill of a duck, Gen Z-ers are adopting a pout position that looks more like the mouth of a platypus. It's all about emphasizing the upper lip.