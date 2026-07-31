The Surprising Reason Pamela Anderson Won't Be in the New Baywatch

At one point, there was a chance her family—and potentially, by extension, Anderson herself—could have gotten involved: "I know that they were talking to my sons at some point about producing, but I don’t think they had a meeting of the minds. I’m not sure what happened there, but I wish them well," she explained, later adding, "If my kids were involved, I probably would have listened to them."

While she may not be involved with the latest iteration, she has nothing but love for the series. "It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway," she laughed. "At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I’ve done has led me to here, which is a blessing. But I have no plans of going back to Baywatch."