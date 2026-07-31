The Surprising Reason Pamela Anderson Won't Be in the New Baywatch

It's hard to imagine Baywatch without Pamela Anderson. The actress became a household name with her role as lifeguard C.J. Parker on the '90s action-drama series, alongside co-stars David Hasselhoff and Yasmine Bleeth. So, when news broke that the show was being rebooted for a new generation, speculation immediately swarmed: Would Anderson reprise her role? Even if only for a brief cameo?
As of now, The Last Showgirl star has no plans to don the show's famous high-cut red one-piece. Why? In a recent interview with Deadline, she summed things up succinctly: "No one’s reached out to me. I don’t know much about it."