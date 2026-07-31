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The Surprising Reason Pamela Anderson Won't Be in the New Baywatch

"I want to surprise people. I want to surprise myself."

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Jul 31, 2026
4:01pm

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Baywatch Co/Tower 12 Prods/Kobal/ShutterstockXavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It's hard to imagine Baywatch without Pamela Anderson. The actress became a household name with her role as lifeguard C.J. Parker on the '90s action-drama series, alongside co-stars David Hasselhoff and Yasmine Bleeth. So, when news broke that the show was being rebooted for a new generation, speculation immediately swarmed: Would Anderson reprise her role? Even if only for a brief cameo?

As of now, The Last Showgirl star has no plans to don the show's famous high-cut red one-piece. Why? In a recent interview with Deadline, she summed things up succinctly: "No one’s reached out to me. I don’t know much about it."

pamela anderson on the set of baywatch on a boat with cast in 90s
Baywatch Co/Tower 12 Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

At one point, there was a chance her family—and potentially, by extension, Anderson herself—could have gotten involved: "I know that they were talking to my sons at some point about producing, but I don’t think they had a meeting of the minds. I’m not sure what happened there, but I wish them well," she explained, later adding, "If my kids were involved, I probably would have listened to them."

While she may not be involved with the latest iteration, she has nothing but love for the series. "It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway," she laughed. "At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I’ve done has led me to here, which is a blessing. But I have no plans of going back to Baywatch."

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splashnews.com/shutterstock

Rather than retread familiar territory, Anderson is more interested in exploring new roles that stretch her creatively.

"Now is my time to really play with different characters," she told Deadline. "I have options, and some things I’m thinking about, including some theater again. I want to make really bold choices. I want to surprise people. I want to surprise myself. And so I’m trying to do things I haven’t done in the past."

pam anderson as cj parker in baywatch
Baywatch Co/Tower 12 Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

And surprise people she has. From her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago to her most recent turn as the deceased matriarch in the drama Rosebush Pruning, Anderson has been showcasing a range that extends well beyond running in slow-motion on the beach (as iconic as that was).

It even extends well beyond acting, period. Over the past few years, she's launched a cookbook, a limited-edition line of pickles with Flamingo Estate, co-founded vegan skincare line Sonsie and started a Substack, The Open Journal, where she shares her thoughts, poetry and philosophies on life and love. Oh, and she's an avid gardener.

If Baywatch does come calling, and she's interested in reviving the role, simply finding time to film could be a challenge these days. But if there's one thing Anderson has taught us over the past half-decade, it's this: She'll keep you guessing.

candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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