When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026? Everything You Need to Know About the Epic Sale That's Coming Earlier Than Ever

Over the past few weeks, everyone has been asking me, "When is Amazon Prime Day?!" Not just because I'm PureWow's sales and deals editor (and it's my job to keep tabs on all the best deals on the internet), but also because the massive savings event just so happens to be one of my favorite shopping events of the year. You too? Well, it's time to get excited: The retailer just announced details about its upcoming summer sale, and guess what? It's coming back earlier than ever this year.

While we still don't know the exact dates, what we do know is that Prime Day—which is typically held in July—will be kicking off in June for 2026.

Now, fellow bargain-hunters, this means that you have less than a month to prepare for the sale that everyone and their grandma will be shopping. So, if this is your first time participating, I'll cut to the chase: This multi-day event is your chance to score mega-discounts on items you've been eyeing, from a fancy new art TV to patio furniture to hair tools (and just about anything you could think of in between). Here's everything you need to know to get prepped—along with some early deals you can shop right now.