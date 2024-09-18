When Is Amazon Prime Day 2026? Everything You Need to Know About the Epic Sale That's Coming Earlier Than Ever
Prime Day is on the way
Updated May 20, 2026•
5:56am
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Over the past few weeks, everyone has been asking me, "When is Amazon Prime Day?!" Not just because I'm PureWow's sales and deals editor (and it's my job to keep tabs on all the best deals on the internet), but also because the massive savings event just so happens to be one of my favorite shopping events of the year. You too? Well, it's time to get excited: The retailer just announced details about its upcoming summer sale, and guess what? It's coming back earlier than ever this year.
While we still don't know the exact dates, what we do know is that Prime Day—which is typically held in July—will be kicking off in June for 2026.
Now, fellow bargain-hunters, this means that you have less than a month to prepare for the sale that everyone and their grandma will be shopping. So, if this is your first time participating, I'll cut to the chase: This multi-day event is your chance to score mega-discounts on items you've been eyeing, from a fancy new art TV to patio furniture to hair tools (and just about anything you could think of in between). Here's everything you need to know to get prepped—along with some early deals you can shop right now.
When Is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day 2026 is coming our way this June. While there are usually some leftover deals in the days following, I wouldn't risk missing out on the items you want to buy at some of their lowest prices of the year, so it's best to have your card at the ready as soon as the sale kicks off.
Do You Need to be a Prime Member to Shop Prime Day?
Yes, just like all past Prime Day events, you *must* be a Prime member to access the deals. If you're not a member, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial (if you haven't been a member in the last 12 months) to guarantee your access to the sale and begin taking advantage of other perks like free delivery on millions of items. You'll also unlock exclusive Amazon Originals and other streaming titles, as well as a $0 food delivery fee on Grubhub+ orders for one year—and that's only the tip of the iceberg.
Once the free trial is up, it'll cost $14.99 per month ($139 per year) or $7.49 per month if you're a student or young adult, and you can pause or cancel the membership at any time. So, if you ask me, you can't lose. Plus, Prime members don't have to worry about missing a deal because they can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications to keep a close eye on items they want to buy.
What Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals in 2026?
There are *tons* of early Prime Day deals happening RN, from major discounts on Amazon devices to markdowns on fresh summer fashion. I've rounded up some of the best below, so you can get a jump on the savings. JSYK, there's *no guarantee* that these items will be restocked for the main event, so it wouldn't be the worst idea to scoop them up at these preview prices while you still can.
The Best Early Tech Deals
Whether you're in the market for an editor-approved Hisense Canvas TV that camouflages itself as a picture frame to blend seamlessly into your decor, or are finally ready to upgrade your basic doorbell to the Ring battery doorbell, complete with motion detection and two-way talk, you can save big on a wide range of top-rated tech items right this minute.
The Best Early Fashion Deals
The Best Early Headphone Deals
Are your go-to headphones in dire need of an upgrade? If you answered yes (and heck, even if you answered no), now is the best time to level up your listening experience, since some of the most beloved noise-canceling options are discounted and, most importantly, still in stock. (Yes, including the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for as low as $229.)
The Best Early Home Deals
The Best Early Beauty Deals
Associate Sales and Deals Editor
- Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
- Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
- Studied Journalism at St. John's University
Senior Commerce Editor
- Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
- Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
- Studied journalism at New York University
Why You Should Trust Us
PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.