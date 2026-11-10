TikTok star and pop culture commentator Tefi Pessoa isn’t afraid to speak her mind—and we’re fully here for it. PureWow recently chatted with the podcast host and Love Island USA: Aftersun cohost in an exclusive interview where she revealed her ins and outs for 2026. In for Tefi? Skinny eyebrows and purposely being annoying. Out for her? Skinny jeans and peplum tops. See the full list here.
Tefi’s Ins and Outs: Skinny Jeans, Purposely Being Annoying and ‘Rebecca Freaking Black’
“I’m not so mad at the skinny eyebrow anymore…”
Shutterstock/PureWow
Tefi’s Ins
- The ‘Thanks mom, now I can’t go on Love Island’ Meme
“And its crazy inappropriate Halloween costumes people had on as kids”
- Remi Wolf
“Remi Wolf, I love you.”
- Y2k Clothes
“I’m shopping on Depop for Y2k clothes like I have money to burn. The culottes on Depop speak to my 2000s heart. I’m one martini away from getting a statement necklace. KENDRA SCOTT RAISED A LOT OF Y'ALL!!!!”
- Sleep
“Sleep is more important than any vitamin, treatment, or IV.”
- Skinny Eyebrows
“You know…I’m not so mad at the skinny eyebrow anymore.”
- Being Interested in Your Date’s Friends
“When someone stops when you stop to say hi to someone you’re unexpectedly running into.”
- “Rebecca Freaking Black.”
- Purposely Being Annoying
“I think women should embrace being more annoying. I think a lot of women’s insecurities stem from being scared of being embarrassing or annoying. Being annoying is very in and if that’s true, I’ve been in style since 1993.”
Tefi’s Outs
- Chris Brown
“Stop going to see Chris Brown live. I don’t need to see y'all at his concerts.”
- Ryan Phillippe
“If I never heard the words ‘Ryan Phillippe again,’ I’d be fine.”
- Skinny Jeans
“I will never skinny jean. I will never.”
- Chlorophyll for Wellness
“Chlorophyll gives me cystic acne.”
- Millennials Embracing Gen Z Trends
“There’s none I have adopted because I know my place, and I already embarrass myself enough.”
- ‘Saying ‘Tea’
“I have a hard time saying ‘tea,’ because I feel dorky.”
- Peplum Tops
“Stop the peplum top before it’s too late. Believe me, I lived it.”
- Showing Your Feet on a Date
“I think wearing flip flops on a date is weird unless you’re like in Key West or something.”
- Too Much Mystery
“I think being mysterious is out.”