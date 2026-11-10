Tefi’s Ins and Outs: Skinny Jeans, Purposely Being Annoying and ‘Rebecca Freaking Black’

TikTok star and pop culture commentator Tefi Pessoa isn’t afraid to speak her mind—and we’re fully here for it. PureWow recently chatted with the podcast host and Love Island USA: Aftersun cohost in an exclusive interview where she revealed her ins and outs for 2026. In for Tefi? Skinny eyebrows and purposely being annoying. Out for her? Skinny jeans and peplum tops. See the full list here.