About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Taylor Swift Made a Rare Comment on Social Media (And Yes, the World Took Notice)

Same, Taylor. Same

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 24, 2025
7:17pm
tswift
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

When it comes to social media, Taylor Swift keeps things pretty low-key. Sure, she shows up for the big moments, like announcing her latest album, reclaiming her masters or revealing her engagement to Travis Kelce, but we usually don't get much else than that. Turns out, the pop superstar is lurking just like the rest of us and she proved it in the most delightful way.

Swift, 35, recently popped up twice in the comments section of two different Backstreet Boys’s Instagram posts and the internet is absolutely losing it.

On Thursday, October 23, Nick Carter shared a video of himself dancing to a mashup of Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” and the boy band’s 1997 classic “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The video text read, “Name a better mashup,” while Nick captioned it, “EVERYBODY’s gotta love this mashup! We know we do @TaylorSwift.”

Swift couldn’t resist and her response was pure fangirl energy, writing, “OH THE SQUEAL I JUST SQUEALED.” The comment has since racked up over 100K likes.

IMG 6838 1
Nick Carter/Instagram

But that wasn’t her first run-in with a Backstreet Boy that week. Just a few days earlier, on October 19, AJ McLean had posted a Reel of himself lip-syncing to the same mashup, writing, “Come on now, you know one of us had to! @taylorswift.”

Taylor’s comment? “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD.” That one’s currently sitting near 200K likes.

Fans in the comments went wild on both posts.

One person wrote, “LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS,” while another screamed, “TAYLOR COMMENTED OMGGG.”

A third added, “My Backstreet Boys heart and Taylor Swift heart are both so freakin’ happy,” and someone else perfectly summed it up, “The millennial moms who grew up obsessed with BSB and now love Taylor need this remix on repeat!”

IMG 6839 1
AJ McLean/Instagram

Looks like Taylor Swift’s not just watching, she’s engaging and honestly, I love this crossover energy.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

I'm an Entertainment Editor and I Was Totally Wrong About Taylor Swift

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe