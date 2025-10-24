Taylor Swift Made a Rare Comment on Social Media (And Yes, the World Took Notice)

When it comes to social media, Taylor Swift keeps things pretty low-key. Sure, she shows up for the big moments, like announcing her latest album, reclaiming her masters or revealing her engagement to Travis Kelce, but we usually don't get much else than that. Turns out, the pop superstar is lurking just like the rest of us and she proved it in the most delightful way.

Swift, 35, recently popped up twice in the comments section of two different Backstreet Boys’s Instagram posts and the internet is absolutely losing it.