Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins to Mark Their 17th Birthday

One thing fans love more than updates from their favorite celebrities is getting a peek into their kids’ lives. Whether it’s birthdays, holidays, or other milestones, people really can’t get enough of those rare family moments. So it’s no surprise that Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest post is getting a lot of attention. The Sex and the City alum just shared a sweet tribute for her twin daughters’ 17th birthday.
Parker, who shares son James, 23, and 17-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta with husband Matthew Broderick, marked the occasion with a heartfelt post featuring rare family photos.
The first throwback shows the twins enjoying a pool day, lounging on pink and gold floaties. Another photo captures a very New York moment, with the girls sitting on a stoop eating ice cream.