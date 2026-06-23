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Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins to Mark Their 17th Birthday

And just like that, they're almost adults

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 23, 2026
6:34pm
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Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

One thing fans love more than updates from their favorite celebrities is getting a peek into their kids’ lives. Whether it’s birthdays, holidays, or other milestones, people really can’t get enough of those rare family moments. So it’s no surprise that Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest post is getting a lot of attention. The Sex and the City alum just shared a sweet tribute for her twin daughters’ 17th birthday.

Parker, who shares son James, 23, and 17-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta with husband Matthew Broderick, marked the occasion with a heartfelt post featuring rare family photos.

The first throwback shows the twins enjoying a pool day, lounging on pink and gold floaties. Another photo captures a very New York moment, with the girls sitting on a stoop eating ice cream.

Additional images show the sisters twinning in matching swimsuits and ballet outfits. Of course, Parker also makes an appearance in the final slide of the photo dump. The Hocus Pocus actress poses between her daughters, with one of them holding none other than Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite accessory: a shoe.

“June 22, 2009. Today you are 17,” Parker wrote on Instagram on June 22 alongside the nostalgic snapshots. “And wise. And good. And happy. And beautifully finding your way. And funny. And devoted friend. And beloved daughters.”

“Happy birthday dearest Loretta and Tabitha,” she added. “With admiration and every ounce of my love. XXX, Mama.”

While Parker tends to keep her children largely out of the spotlight, she has shared a few glimpses into their personalities over the years.

In 2018, she told People that her twins have very different temperaments and interests. “They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in.”

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Lev Radin / Shutterstock

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tabitha picked up sewing, something Parker shared on Instagram at the time, writing, “Tabitha's sewing machine. Up and running. The shingle is out. X, SJ.”

And back in 2013, Parker and Marion even shared a sweet mother-daughter moment at the US Open, where the two were spotted laughing together.

Happy birthday to Tabitha and Marion!

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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