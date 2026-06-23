Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins to Mark Their 17th Birthday

Additional images show the sisters twinning in matching swimsuits and ballet outfits. Of course, Parker also makes an appearance in the final slide of the photo dump. The Hocus Pocus actress poses between her daughters, with one of them holding none other than Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite accessory: a shoe.

“June 22, 2009. Today you are 17,” Parker wrote on Instagram on June 22 alongside the nostalgic snapshots. “And wise. And good. And happy. And beautifully finding your way. And funny. And devoted friend. And beloved daughters.”

“Happy birthday dearest Loretta and Tabitha,” she added. “With admiration and every ounce of my love. XXX, Mama.”

While Parker tends to keep her children largely out of the spotlight, she has shared a few glimpses into their personalities over the years.

In 2018, she told People that her twins have very different temperaments and interests. “They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in.”